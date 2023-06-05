According to a new research study, clinicians are neglecting to document parental reports of their child’s sleep concerns, including snoring, insomnia and insufficient sleep.

Of the 170 caregiver-child relationships, about 92.3% of children had at least one caregiver-reported sleep problem. However, only 20% of children had their clinician document a sleep problem. Only one percent of clinicians documented sleep-related referrals.

The researchers wrote that the findings support the importance of well-visit screening for all ages with validated screening tools and management of sleep problems that align with the American Academy of Pediatrics guidance and recommendations from the sleep field.

Jodi Mindell, PhD, professor of psychology, can be interviewed upon request.

(Mindell is also chair of the Pediatric Sleep Council and associate director of the Sleep Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Mindell supervised Mikayla Carson ‘22, ‘23 (MS), who helped conduct this study for her honor’s thesis)