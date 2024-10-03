Newswise — George Washington University researchers recently published a study bringing attention to a concerning dermatological condition known as "poppers dermatitis” among the gay community. The study details 13 case reports where individuals experienced adverse skin reactions following the use of recreational drugs known as “poppers.”

Poppers are often used by gay men for their euphoric effects, particularly in social and sexual contexts.

However, this new report underscores a significant and potentially harmful side effect: Exposure to the chemicals in poppers can cause dermatitis, a severe skin irritation, including a painful rash.

The report which outlines the symptoms seen in 13 case reports with 14 patients, shows redness of the skin, small fluid-like blisters and severe itching. These symptoms occurred in areas of the skin that were exposed to the potential irritant or allergen–in this case poppers. Research also found, the condition can increase the risk of developing a concurrent bacterial skin infection, which would change the way it is treated.

"Our findings reveal a critical gap in knowledge surrounding the dermatological risks of poppers,” said senior researcher Adam Friedman, Chair of the Department of Dermatology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. “As these substances gain traction in certain communities, it’s vital for both users and healthcare professionals to be informed about the potential for dermatitis and other adverse effects."

“Both patients and providers may be unaware of the adverse effects of poppers due to a lack of education as well as societal stigmatization of these drugs as being used by sexually promiscuous gay men,” said Vincent Pecora, lead author and medical student at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. “However, understanding the risks is essential for protecting your health.”

The US Food and Drug Administration advises consumers not to purchase or use “poppers” because these products can lead to numerous adverse health effects. Poppers contain nitrites, which are chemical substances that should not be used unless specified or prescribed by a health care professional, the FDA says.

The study calls for further research into the mechanisms behind poppers dermatitis and highlights the importance of preventive measures and education for individuals who use these substances.

The study, “A Brief Report of 13 Cases of Poppers Dermatitis” was published in the Journal of the Drugs and Dermatology.

