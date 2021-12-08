Newswise — December 8, 2021, VANCOUVER, Canada --- A new study published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy finds that a simple, self-administered test, Self-Administered Gerocognitive Examination (SAGE test), developed by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, College of Medicine and College of Public Health can identify the early, subtle signs of dementia sooner than the most commonly used office-based standard cognitive test. This earlier detection by SAGE is good news for the creator of BrainTest, and the tens of thousands of people who use the digital equivalent version of SAGE, called BrainTest as both tests are critical to effective treatment, especially as new therapeutics for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are being developed and approved.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with Dr. Scharre and Ohio State Wexner Medical Center to provide a digital option that is scientifically validated and hopefully, provides empowerment to many people who choose to take care of their and/or their loved ones’ memory health,” said Frederick Ghahramani, Founder of BrainTest. “To the many people currently using BrainTest and for those concerned about their memory health, this latest data offers the reassurance that both SAGE and BrainTest demonstrate the ability to pick up changes sooner than the most commonly used office-based test.”

While the test does not definitively diagnose conditions like Alzheimer’s, it allows doctors to get a baseline of their patients’ cognitive functioning, and repeat testing allows them to follow their memory and thinking abilities over time. According to Doug Scharre, MD, director of the Division of Cognitive Neurology at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and lead author of the study, often primary care physicians may not recognize subtle cognitive deficits during routine office visits. Taking the test every six months allows users or a family member to measure any significant difference in brain function or thinking and begin seeking help from their physician to identify causes of cognitive loss and to make treatment decisions.

Scharre, a member of the Scientific Advisory Board and Head of Medical Affairs for BrainTest, has worked closely with BrainTest Inc SEZC to develop the digital version of the SAGE test, which can be taken anywhere on a tablet or touch screen computer. This digital version will also be integrated with the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center’s electronic medical records system to better facilitate self-testing, storing, and reviewing results by their health care providers.

Even though SAGE and BrainTest may be taken at home, only BrainTest can be scored remotely as part of the service model. BrainTest core scoring lab can turn the results around quickly, providing a printable detailed report with a video explanation by a certified physician. Those results can be taken to their primary care physician, who can decide if any additional steps are needed. SAGE users will need to bring the test to a physician, for scoring.

“The earlier we detect mild cognitive impairment using effective tests, providers can treat earlier in the disease course, have more potential treatment options for the individual to improve outcomes, and delay the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Dr. Scharre.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and those numbers are expected to rise to more than 13 million by 2050. Deaths from Alzheimer’s and other dementias have increased 16% during the COVID-19 pandemic and preliminary reports indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed significant challenges to family members and friends who provide care for people with dementia.1

To access the Study Over Time press announcement from OSU Wexner Medical Center, click this link: MediaSource Media Center (multimedia-newsroom.com) and to review the study in its entirely published by Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, visit https://alzres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13195-021-00930-4.

Learn more about SAGE at wexnermedical.osu.edu/SAGE and BrainTest at BrainTest.com.

###

1 https://www.alz.org/media/documents/alzheimers-facts-and-figures.pdf, pages 30 & 49