June 20, 2023

What: The Journal of Healthcare Management features a new article on span of control, which encompasses the complexities of the nurse manager's role in acute care settings. As highlighted in the May/ June issue, the authors performed a concept analysis aimed to identify factors associated with span of control and provide a comprehensive definition outlining the breadth of this concept. ProQuest, PubMed, and Scopus databases were used to search peer-reviewed literature addressing the span of control in acute care nurse management. The search produced 185 articles; 177 titles and abstracts were screened for eligibility. Data from 22 articles were included in this analysis.

Why: An awareness of span of control can promote sustainable nursing practices by improving workplace conditions, staff satisfaction, and patient care quality. These findings may translate across other health disciplines and thus contribute to scientific knowledge that can support changes in job designs and encourage more manageable workloads.

Who: An official journal of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), the Journal of Healthcare Management (JHM) is a peer-reviewed publication published bimonthly and dedicated to providing healthcare leaders with the information they need to manage complex healthcare issues and to make effective strategic decisions. JHM provides a forum for discussion of current trends and presentation of new research as applied to healthcare management. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

How: View the Journal of Healthcare Management article.

