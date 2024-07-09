Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (July 9, 2024) — Just in time for National Tattoo Day on July 17, the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD) published a new article on tattoo complications. With the increasing popularity of tattoos, board-certified dermatologists, the hair, skin, and nail experts, can help individuals considering tattoos understand the potential risks or complications.

Some key findings from the article:

  • In the US, 24% of individuals report having a tattoo.
  • Tattoo pigment can hide signs of potential skin cancer, presenting a challenge in early-diagnosis. When diagnosed early, skin cancer is highly treatable. 
  • Most common medical complications: allergic reactions to the pigment and infections caused by poor hygiene during or after the tattooing process.
  • Most common non-medical complications: regret or dissatisfaction with the chosen design(s) or quality.

