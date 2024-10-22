Newswise — WASHINGTON (October 22, 2024) — A new study conducted by researchers at George Washington University sheds light on the critical role that same-race peer groups play in the success of African American doctoral students at predominantly white institutions (PWIs). The research underscores how these peer networks provide vital support systems that help Black doctoral students navigate the unique challenges of isolation, fostering both academic success and a sense of belonging.

“The research found that African American doctoral students at PWIs rely heavily on peer groups to combat feelings of loneliness,” said Deniece Dortch, lead author of the study and assistant professor of higher education administration. “These peer groups are crucial because they provide emotional and academic support, helping students feel less isolated, which is essential for their mental health and academic success.”

The study, titled In the Midst of the Collective: The Experience and Influence of African American Peer Groups in Graduate School at Predominantly White Institutions, is particularly notable for its deep exploration of how same-race peer groups serve as both emotional and academic lifelines for African American doctoral students, using collectivism as a central framework.

According to Dortch, collectivism is a cultural value system that emphasizes group harmony and cooperation, where the needs and success of the group are prioritized over individual achievement, fostering mutual support and a sense of shared responsibility. Dortch emphasizes that these peer groups are not only essential for individual support, but also act as drivers of academic success and persistence. While her work is groundbreaking in its specific focus on African American doctoral students, it builds on a broader body of research into collectivist practices within African American communities in educational settings.

Key findings of the study include:

Combating Isolation: Intraracial peer groups offer a crucial buffer against the isolation and marginalization experienced by African American students at PWIs, providing the emotional and academic support necessary for success.

Inspiration and Academic Achievement: Through collective encouragement, these peer groups inspire their members to achieve more, fostering a culture where individual successes are shared within the group.

Role Models in Academia: African American doctoral students see their peers as role models, learning from one another's experiences to navigate the academic landscape.

A Collective Approach: The study emphasizes the importance of collectivism, where the group's success is prioritized over individual goals, fostering a strong, supportive community.

“These peer groups act as lifelines for African American doctoral students, particularly in environments where they often feel marginalized or unsupported,” Dortch continued. “Recognizing the power of collectivism can help institutions create stronger support systems that promote the success of these students.”

Dortch’s research offers timely contributions to the understanding of how peer support networks can improve persistence and success for African American students in higher education, especially as affinity groups face increasing legal and policy challenges in higher education.

The study was published in the Journal of College Student Retention: Research, Theory & Practice.

