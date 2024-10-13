A research team has identified a promising method for extending the shelf life of perishable produce in response to the growing global concern over food sustainability and the urgent need to reduce waste. Edible coatings made from chitosan and beeswax, combined with clove essential oil, can significantly enhance the preservation of pointed gourds and green chillies, reducing weight loss and delaying visible decay.

The degradation and spoilage of fruits and vegetables are natural processes that can lead to substantial food waste, a critical issue as the world grapples with food security challenges. Traditional storage methods often fall short in maintaining the freshness of perishable produce, leading to rapid deterioration. The pointed gourd and green chilli, both economically and nutritionally important crops, are particularly vulnerable to post-harvest spoilage, with a short shelf life under standard conditions. This study explores the potential of edible coatings as a sustainable solution to these challenges.

A study (DOI: 10.48130/fmr-0024-0017) published in Food Materials Research on 07 August 2024, plays a crucial role in minimizing food waste, improving food security, and reducing the need for chemical preservatives, which can have harmful environmental and health impacts.

The research utilized edible coatings made from chitosan and beeswax, both alone and combined with clove essential oils, to assess their impact on the shelf life of pointed gourds and green chillies. Five treatment groups were created: one control group with no coating and four groups with different coatings—chitosan, chitosan with clove essential oil, beeswax, and beeswax with clove essential oil. Sensory analysis and weight loss evaluations were conducted over eight days for pointed gourds (with assessments every two days) and over fifteen days for green chillies (with assessments every three days). The results indicated that pointed gourds coated with chitosan and clove essential oil exhibited minimal changes in appearance and the lowest weight loss, increasing only from 0.05% to 0.82%. In contrast, the uncoated control group showed significant weight loss, escalating from 12.71% to 24.72%. Similarly, green chillies coated with chitosan and clove essential oil demonstrated superior preservation, with weight loss ranging from 0.40% to 2.30%, compared to the control group, which showed a substantial increase from 3.26% to 15.34%. Sensory analysis also confirmed that the combined coatings effectively maintained the color and appearance of the produce, highlighting their potential to enhance consumer appeal. The study underscored the effectiveness of chitosan and clove essential oil coatings in extending the shelf life and preserving the quality of pointed gourds and green chillies, offering a promising and sustainable alternative to traditional preservation methods.

According to the study's lead researcher, Dr. Anjali Verma, "Our research highlights the potential of natural, eco-friendly coatings to not only extend the shelf life of perishable produce but also to enhance their safety and nutritional value. The combination of chitosan and clove essential oil, in particular, shows great promise for widespread application in food preservation."

The study underscores the potential of edible coatings as a viable and sustainable method for extending the shelf life of perishable produce like pointed gourds and green chillies. With further development and refinement, these coatings could become a standard practice in the food industry, contributing to global efforts to reduce food waste and ensure food security.

