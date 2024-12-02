Newswise — Timing COVID-19 booster shots correctly could greatly enhance their effectiveness, according to a new study conducted by researchers from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and the Yale School of Public Health. Their results show that the optimal schedule for adiminstration of a COVID-19 booster vary significantly depending on one’s geographic location and past infection experiences. This variation indicates that a tailored approach to booster timing will lead to better health outcomes.

“‘When should I get my next booster shot?’ or ‘I just had COVID — how long should I wait before getting boosted?’ These are common questions people are asking their healthcare providers,” said Alex Dornburg, assistant professor of bioinformatics and genomics at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a co-author of the study. “Our research provides clear guidance, showing how considering the timing of boosters can maximize their benefits and answer these pressing concerns.”

Analyzing data on antibody levels and seasonal COVID-19 transmission rates, the researchers found that receiving boosters during peak transmission periods can substantially decrease the risk of infection—up to fourfold—compared with shots given at other times of the year. “Our analysis demonstrated that optimally timing booster shots can provide a major boost in protection, helping to keep people safer when they’re most at risk,” said Jeffrey P. Townsend, Elihu Professor of Biostatistics at Yale, the study’s lead author.

The study also offers insights for those who have experienced breakthrough infections.

“Breakthrough infections complicate booster timing, but our findings offer a clear solution,” said Hayley B. Hassler, co-author of the study and a former research associate in Townsend’s lab who is currently pursuing a doctorate at Georgia Tech. “By delaying booster shots after an infection, individuals can extend their immunity and improve their protection.”

Implications for public health

This research suggests that personalized vaccination schedules could be a game changer for public health strategies, especially as new COVID-19 variants continue to emerge. “Considering an individual’s infection history and adjusting timing based on expected incidence levels isn’t something we’ve done before in vaccination campaigns,” noted Dornburg. “This tailored approach will have a significant impact on how we manage not only COVID-19, but also other circulating vaccine-targetable diseases.”

The findings underscore the potential for location-specific booster strategies to improve community-level immunity, reduce transmission and ease pressure on healthcare systems.

Why timing matters

This study has significant implications for public health policy. Tailoring booster schedules could help reduce COVID-19 transmission rates and improve outcomes for high-risk groups, including older adults and those with compromised immune systems. By shifting from a blanket approach to a more customized strategy, communities will be able to make better use of limited resources and boost the long-term efficacy of vaccination programs.

More information

For a deeper look into these findings, the full study, titled “Optimal Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Boosting Dates Following Previous Booster Vaccination or Breakthrough Infection,” is available in Clinical Infectious Diseases.