Newswise — The Cedars-Sinai Cancer Institute recently released results from a large-scale study that revealed alarming rates of pancreatic cancer for women under age 55. These rates were even higher for black women. As pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate among all major cancers, it is important that oncologists monitor these trends and encourage cancer screenings for those most at risk.

Ochsner Health gastrointestinal medical oncologist, Dr. Jonathan Mizrahi, is available to discuss this important topic.  

Cancer Public Health Race and Ethnicity Women's Health
Pancreatic Cancer Oncology Cancer Screening
