Newswise — Researchers from the George Washington University and Virginia Tech, have uncovered a significant connection between primary hyperhidrosis, a condition of excessive sweating, and sensitive skin, where skin overreacts to stimuli like sweat and stress.

The study, led by Adam Friedman, chair of dermatology at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Liqing Zhang from Virginia Tech’s department of computer science in collaboration with the International Hyperhidrosis Society used cutting-edge machine learning models to analyze survey data from more than 600 people suffering from excessive sweating.

“Our study, using machine learning models, confirmed for the first time that someone with primary hyperhidrosis is more likely to have sensitive skin than the general public, even in areas where there is no excessive sweating,” said Friedman. “This could help prepare dermatologists to better partner with their patients, educate, identify and manage sensitive skin in patients suffering from excessive sweating, and highlight shared disease mechanisms which may help facilitate new treatment approaches.”

Primary hyperhidrosis is a disorder where people sweat excessively (four times beyond what is needed for body cooling) in specific areas of the body, such as the hands, feet, face, and underarms, even when not exercising or exposed to high temperatures. Sensitive skin is characterized by a heightened sensitivity to factors like heat, sweat, skincare products, and stress, often leading to discomfort such as itching, burning, and tightness.

The researchers found that people with hyperhidrosis have higher rates of sensitive skin than average, and frequently experience sensitive skin both in the areas where they do and do not sweat excessively, underscoring that sweat isn't the only cause of sensitive skin.

The study's authors believe that abnormal nerve signals related to sweating may play a role in the development of sensitive skin, making this connection more complex than previously understood.

According to Friedman, this is the first study to explore sensitive skin among hyperhidrosis sufferers. Additional key findings of the study:

The most common form of excessive sweating was found in hands.

The more severe the hyperhidrosis, the greater the severity of sensitive skin.

More individuals with hyperhidrosis are seeking care from dermatologists than previously reported, highlighting the importance for dermatologists to be aware of this connection.

Those respondents with hyperhidrosis and sensitive skin reported frequent sensitivity to products marketed for sensitive skin, highlighting a gap in the options appropriate for this large population.

The study, “Primary Hyperhidrosis and Sensitive Skin: Connecting the Dot” was published October 1, 2024 in the Journal of the Drugs and Dermatology.