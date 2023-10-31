Frank Cheng’s University of Idaho research group has demonstrated a new technique for the rapid analysis of targeted DNA sequences of up to 50 bases. They have lowered the time required for the detection of this DNA from eight hours to two hours. The reduced detection time is the result of chemically attaching carbon-coated iron microparticles to probe DNA sequences – which are chemically complimentary to the targeted DNA. These particles are immersed into the sample containing the target DNA, where they bind to form a double strand. The whole complex is now pulled out of solution with a magnet, which is attracted to the iron microparticles. The isolated target DNA is then amplified with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) using the same principles. The amplified target DNA sequence is isolated from the PCR matrix again by using a magnet. The magnet isolation technique forgoes the time and labor-consuming separation processes. The process is expected to be less expensive as it will lower reagent costs associated with chemical separation techniques and does not require fluorescent labels. This technique will find eventual use in point-of-care diagnostics, forensics, agriculture and food industries.

Link: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acs.analchem.3c02978