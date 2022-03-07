Newswise — Bethesda, MD (March 7, 2022) –

The March issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology includes several articles on new technologies and AI assists to address cirrhosis and IBS. This issue also includes articles on the role of the hospitalist, gastric cancer, colonoscopy, gastroesophageal reflux, liver transplantation, esophageal cancer, climate change considerations in GI, and more.

Several articles are highlighted below and access to any articles from this issue, or past issues, is available upon request. The College is also able to connect members of the press with study authors or outside experts who can comment on the articles.

Development of the AI-Cirrhosis-ECG (ACE) Score: An Electrocardiogram-Based Deep Learning Model in CirrhosisAhn, et al.

This study evaluated a deep learning-based artificial intelligence model to detect cirrhosis-related signals on ECG and generate an AI-Cirrhosis-ECG (ACE) score to identify disease severity. The ACE score, a deep learning model, can accurately separate ECGs from patients with and without cirrhosis, holding promise as the basis for future low-cost tools and applications in the care of patients with liver disease.

Visual Abstract Available Here:

https://lww.com/_layouts/15/oaks.journals/ImageView.aspx?k=ajg:2022:03000:00020&i=ga&year=2022&issue=03000&article=00020

Qualitative Validation of a Novel Virtual Reality (VR) Program for Irritable Bowel Syndrome: A VR1 Study

Spiegel, et al.

Addressing a gap in the number of available physicians who are well-versed in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), Spiegel, et al., conducted a VR1 study for “IBS/VR,” a medical extended reality program designed for IBS psychotherapeutic support among Rome IV IBS patients. “Participants expressed positive perceptions about using VR for IBS. They described feeling immersed and engaged and none reported VR-related vertigo.”

Factors Affecting Initial Humoral Immune Response to SARS-Cov-2 Vaccines among Patients with Inflammatory Bowel DiseasesKappelman, et al.

According to study authors, “Most patients with IBD mount an initial response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination; however, older patients and those treated with anti-TNF and immunomodulator have blunted responses and may benefit the most from an additional vaccine dose. Patients treated with other classes of immunosuppressive medications have more robust initial immune responses to vaccination.” They recommend that this study data inform decisions around additional COVID-19 vaccine doses among patients with IBD.

Climate Change and Gastroenterology: Planetary Primum Non Nocere and How Industry Must Help

Haddock, et al.

“This narrative review aims to provide suggestions on practical measures that can be implemented at each step of the supply chain to achieve greater sustainability. It also aims to motivate the healthcare industry, hospitals, societies, and individuals to commit toward this goal.”

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 17,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College’s vision is to be the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, serving as a beacon to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care. The mission of the College is to enhance the ability of our members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy and Practice Management. www.gi.org

###