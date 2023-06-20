Recent studies show women are 33% more likely to go to the doctor than men when they don’t feel right. Why is this? Some speculate men don’t want to deal with the outcome of a diagnosis.

But at Hackensack University Medical Center, new technology makes it easier than ever for men to be treated for what typically ails them.

Water to Treat Enlarged Prostate

By age 60, it’s estimated that half of all men will have an enlarged prostate, a condition also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH.

The most common treatment is performed by inserting a scope through the penis and removing the prostate piece by piece. But now, at Hackensack University Medical Center, men have a new option called Aquablation, that provides a unique water treatment. “I had two years of very poor quality of life before this treatment,” says Nick Caballero, whose enlarged prostate was keeping him up all night and ruining his quality of life. “As you get to be an older gentleman to have a successful treatment like I did, I got a release on life, so I’m really happy.”

More Precision When Treating Kidney Stones

Though relatively common in both men and women, men are more likely to develop a kidney stone. Anyone who has tried to pass one knows how incredibly painful it can be and if that doesn’t happen, surgery is often required.

Now, doctors at Hackensack University Medical Center are employing a new tool that can help locate the stones faster and help them see the stones more clearly. It’s called the LithoVue Elite. “I’ve suffered from many bouts of painful kidney stones with the most recent stone being quite large, 31 mm,” explains Andrew Alexiades, who was treated with the LithoVue Elite. “This time, I was able to go home on the same day as treatment and really had no post procedure discomfort.”

Ultrasound to Treat Prostate Cancer

Out of every 100 American men, the CDC estimates about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime. Prostate cancer treatments vary and can include everything from radiation to surgery.

Now, add to this list, an ultrasound advanced robotic high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) system, called Focal One, that allows Hackensack University Medical Center urologists to precisely target and destroy diseased prostate tissue using sound waves that minimize the risk of side effects such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction that are associated with surgery to remove the prostate and radiation therapy. John Morley was grateful for the alternative treatment. “This is the second time I’ve had prostate cancer but the first using this new treatment and my recovery was easier this time,” says John who looks forward to having a good outcome.

The purpose of Men's Health Month is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of diseases so please help us spread the word about these new options.