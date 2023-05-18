Newswise — EL PASO, Texas —Subhasis Misra, M.D., M.S., FACS, FSSO, arrived in El Paso with a mission. An eminent board-certified cancer surgeon, he embarked on a month-long journey to understand the unique health landscape of our Borderplex before attending to his first patients. What he discovered painted a vivid portrait of a region grappling with health disparities, higher-than-average instances of obesity and hypertension. These conditions, collectively known as metabolic syndrome, have been linked to various forms of cancer — both as a precursor to the disease and an indicator of worsened outcomes.

For Dr. Misra, also an associate professor of surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, the details of these regional health care statistics were paramount. Through them, he sought to unravel the complexities of treating breast and other cancers within the diverse communities that constitute our Borderplex.

“I’ve always enjoyed being a guide and an advocate for my patients at the time of their biggest need,” said Dr. Misra. “Sometimes, I cannot operate on every cancer. However, I can offer them pathways. That’s what attracted me to this field.”

Already, his background in surgical oncology and comprehensive cancer care is strengthening the university's position as a leading provider of specialized medical services in the region.

Dr. Misra earned his medical degree in India and did his general surgery internship at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and a general surgery residency at Fairview Hospital Cleveland Clinic Health System in Cleveland, where he served as chief resident. He then completed a surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. His interest in leadership and administration led to a master’s degree in health systems management from Rush University.

His skill set extends to performing a wide range of cancer surgeries, including advanced procedures for cancers of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, rectum, liver and pancreas.

The appointment of Dr. Misra demonstrates the institution’s commitment to providing world-class medical care to its patients.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States, and it affects Hispanic women disproportionately in our region. While Hispanic women tend to have lower incidences of breast cancer compared to non-Hispanic white women, their outcomes differ, leading to higher incidences of mortality. This is due to lower screening rates, limited access to health care, later-stage diagnosis, unique genetic factors and socioeconomic status.

Dr. Misra sees these issues as the responsibility of health care change agents, like TTUHSC El Paso. He emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between the medical expertise offered by premier institutions like TTUHSC El Paso and the accessibility of these services for the underserved communities in our region. "While TTUHSC El Paso excels at fostering health care access," he remarked, "it’s crucial to remember that many in our region lack the resources to miss a day of work to obtain screenings and access health care. Our responsibility is to help build a bridge that connects them to the care they need."

That’s where TTP El Paso’s Breast Care Center plays an important role. The Breast Care Center is committed to providing local patients with comprehensive, high-quality breast cancer care without the need to leave our community. The center offers a wide range of diagnostic and treatment options, including advanced imaging services, personalized treatment plans and a multidisciplinary team of specialists. This approach ensures seamless care from diagnosis through treatment.

Moreover, research and clinical trials are crucial in advancing our understanding of cancer care. As Hispanics are often underrepresented in clinical trials, the center will actively work to establish collaborations with researchers and community partners, ultimately benefiting our community.

As TTP El Paso’s Breast Care Center moves forward under Dr. Misra's leadership, patients in the region can expect access to advanced cancer treatments and comprehensive care. His extensive background and skill set promise to contribute significantly to the university and the community it serves.

About Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

TTUHSC El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in the Texas Tech University System in 2013, TTUHSC El Paso is celebrating 10 years as a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research. According to a 2022 analysis, TTUHSC El Paso contributes $634.4 million annually to our Borderplex region’s economy.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, TTUHSC El Paso has graduated over 2,000 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit www.ttuhscepimpact.com.

About Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is the region’s largest multispecialty medical group practice, with over 250 specialists providing exceptional health care to over 125,000 annually right here at home. Our physicians are dedicated to excellence and committed to caring for Borderplex patients at convenient locations across the city so families never need to leave the region to find the latest medical and treatment opportunities.