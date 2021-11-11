Waltham, MA: November 10, 2021

What: Wolters Kluwer, Health is pleased to announce the publication of two new texts that will help nursing students better understand and prepare for their transitions into the workforce. As technology continues to change the face of healthcare and nursing role opportunities multiply, it becomes increasingly important for nurses to understand the complexities of the differing nursing roles, including the advanced practice registered nurse and ambulatory roles, to make informed career choices.

Perspectives in Ambulatory Care Nursing and Advancing Nursing Practice: Exploring Roles and Opportunities for Clinicians, Educators, and Leaders reviews additional opportunities in nursing that have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and explores how to embrace evolving roles in ambulatory care and other specialties. By having a more complete picture of their employment opportunities, nursing students can better select a role that fits their interests and skillsets while understanding the full spectrum of an individual’s and family’s care and their impact on overall health.

Why: The perfect ambulatory care primer for undergraduate nursing students or practicing nurses transitioning from acute care settings, Perspectives in Ambulatory Care, by Caroline Varner Coburn, DNP, APRN, ANP-BC; Deena Gilland DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN and Beth Ann Swan, PhD, RN, FAAN, delivers expert insight into this evolving specialty and familiarizes readers with the top issues and trends they’ll encounter in ambulatory nursing practice. This authoritative resource clarifies the distinctions between ambulatory care and acute care, details the wide variety of ambulatory care roles and settings, and demonstrates the growing impact and importance of nurses outside the hospital setting to help readers confidently meet the challenges of a changing healthcare landscape and succeed in this critical area of care.

Advancing Nursing Practice: Exploring Roles and Opportunities for Clinicians, Educators, and Leaders, by Carolyn Hart, PhD, RN, CNE and Pegge L. Bell, PhD, RN, WHNP, helps students understand how to apply classroom knowledge to eventual professional practice as a CRNA, CNM, CNS, or NP/DNP, or in a faculty or administrative position. With the book’s succinct, conversational style, you can easily focus their attention on the core competencies, practices, leadership styles, and other essential topics. This new text features interviews with advanced practice nurses in active practice in the book as well as videos available online.

Learn more at: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/lippincott-nursing-faculty/new-releases