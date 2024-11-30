Newswise — Researchers from Bar-Ilan University and Haifa University have unveiled a new theory of interpersonal synchrony that redefines how we understand social coordination and its role in human interaction. Titled “A Theory of Flexible Multimodal Synchrony,” the paper, recently published in Psychological Review, provides an innovative framework for understanding synchrony across behavioral, physiological, and neural modalities.

The dominant approach to interpersonal synchrony has traditionally viewed it as a linear, aggregate process—often assuming that synchrony is inherently positive and indicative of optimal functioning. However, this new theory challenges that notion by emphasizing the dynamic and context-dependent nature of synchrony, offering a more nuanced view of how individuals interact and adapt to shifting social situations.

"We know that synchrony is not always a uniform or stable state. In fact, synchrony is dynamic, continuously shifting across time and influenced by various factors, including individual differences, relationship dynamics, and the context of the interaction," said lead researcher Prof. Ilanit Gordon, of the Department of Psychology and Gonda (Goldschmied) Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center at Bar-Ilan University, and the Child Study Center at the Yale University School of Medicine.

"Our theory highlights the tension between individualistic and synergistic actions, suggesting that optimal functioning doesn't always mean acting as one, but rather adapting to the context in flexible and meaningful ways," added Gordon, who carried out the research with Alon Tomashin, from Bar-Ilan’s Gonda Brain Research Center, and Dr. Oded Mayo from Haifa University.

Key features of the new theory include:

Multimodal Flexibility : The theory argues that synchrony should not be understood as a singular, fixed process but rather as a flexible pattern that adapts across multiple modalities (e.g., behavioral, physiological, and neural).

: The theory argues that synchrony should not be understood as a singular, fixed process but rather as a flexible pattern that adapts across multiple modalities (e.g., behavioral, physiological, and neural). Context Matters : Context is emphasized as a crucial factor in determining whether synchrony or segregation is beneficial in a given situation. Whether individuals synchronize or diverge in their actions depends heavily on the social context, individual differences, and relationship dynamics.

: Context is emphasized as a crucial factor in determining whether synchrony or segregation is beneficial in a given situation. Whether individuals synchronize or diverge in their actions depends heavily on the social context, individual differences, and relationship dynamics. Individual and Relationship Factors : The theory takes into account how personality traits, individual differences, and relationship dynamics affect how people respond to synchrony demands, offering a more personalized understanding of social coordination.

: The theory takes into account how personality traits, individual differences, and relationship dynamics affect how people respond to synchrony demands, offering a more personalized understanding of social coordination. Three Consequences of Synchrony: The paper identifies three broad consequences of synchrony patterns: social-oriented (impacting social bonding and cohesion), task-oriented (affecting goal achievement and collaboration), and self-oriented (influencing individual well-being and self-regulation).

The paper provides empirical evidence supporting the theory, with two key studies:

Dyadic Motor Game Study: Individual differences were found to influence how participants responded to contextual cues during a motor coordination game, highlighting the role of personality in shaping synchrony and its outcomes. Reanalysis of Existing Data: A reanalysis of prior research demonstrated that a flexible, context-dependent approach to synchrony offers better predictive ability regarding social cohesion and task performance.

In addition to these empirical findings, the paper concludes with actionable guidelines for future research, including recommendations for standardizing how contexts are characterized in synchrony studies and offering testable hypotheses for exploring multimodal synchrony in diverse settings.

"This paper addresses many of the complexities and nuances that have yet to be fully explored in interpersonal synchrony research," said Prof. Gordon. "We hope it provides both students and researchers with concrete ways to move beyond the current gaps in knowledge and opens up new avenues for exploring the dynamic nature of human interaction."