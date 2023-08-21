The August 2023 issue of Toxicological Sciences includes a Systematic Review that examines whether PFAS exposure during breastfeeding causes adverse effects, while an In-Depth Review highlights insights into PFAS toxicokinetics, toxicity and apical adverse health effects, and potential modes of action that were discovered by using a zebrafish model. There also are #ToxSpotlight articles on the evaluation of an in vitro rat airway epithelial model compared to a human one for acute inhalation toxicity testing and refining risk estimates for lead in drinking water based on the impact of genetics and diet on blood lead levels.

Other papers in the August 2023 issue (sorted by topic category) are:

