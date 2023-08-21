The August 2023 issue of Toxicological Sciences includes a Systematic Review that examines whether PFAS exposure during breastfeeding causes adverse effects, while an In-Depth Review highlights insights into PFAS toxicokinetics, toxicity and apical adverse health effects, and potential modes of action that were discovered by using a zebrafish model. There also are #ToxSpotlight articles on the evaluation of an in vitro rat airway epithelial model compared to a human one for acute inhalation toxicity testing and refining risk estimates for lead in drinking water based on the impact of genetics and diet on blood lead levels.
- Systematic Review: “Public Health Evaluation of PFAS Exposures and Breastfeeding: A Systematic Literature Review”
- In-Depth Review: “Review of the Zebrafish as a Model to Investigate Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substance Toxicity” (open access; topic category: in-depth review)
- ToxSpotlight Article: “Evaluation of In Vitro Rat and Human Airway Epithelial Models for Acute Inhalation Toxicity Testing” (free to read; topic category: emerging technologies, methods, and models)
- ToxSpotlight Article: “Refining Risk Estimates for Lead in Drinking Water Based on the Impact of Genetics and Diet on Blood Lead Levels Using the Collaborative Cross Mouse Population” (free to read; topic category: exposure sciences)
Other papers in the August 2023 issue (sorted by topic category) are:
Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology
- “A CRISPR-Cas9 Mutation in sox9b Long Intergenic Noncoding RNA (slincR) Affects Zebrafish Development, Behavior, and Regeneration”
- “ATF6 Is a Critical Regulator of Cadmium-Mediated Apoptosis in Spermatocytes”
Endocrine Toxicology
- “Coupling the H295R with Erα and AR U2OS CALUX Assays Enables Simultaneous Testing for Estrogenic, Anti-Androgenic, and Steroidogenic Modalities” (open access)
Environmental Toxicology
- “Maternal PBDE Exposure Disrupts Gut Microbiome and Promotes Hepatic Proinflammatory Signaling in Humanized PXR-Transgenic Mouse Offspring over Time”
Organ Specific Toxicology
- “Mechanistic Investigation of Liver Injury Induced by BMS-932481, an Experimental Ɣ-Secretase Modulator”
ToxSci Volume 194, Issue #2, as well as all past issues, is available on the ToxSci website.
About Toxicological Sciences The mission of Toxicological Sciences, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology, is to publish a broad spectrum of impactful research in the field of toxicology. The journal’s primary focus is on original research articles, but it also provides expert insight via contemporary, in-depth, and systematic reviews, as well as forum articles and editorial content that addresses important topics in the field.
About the Society of Toxicology (SOT) Founded in 1961, SOT is a professional and scholarly organization of scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of scientists who practice toxicology around the world. The Society’s mission is to create a safer and healthier world by advancing the science and increasing the impact of toxicology.