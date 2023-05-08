Newswise — Edison, NJ – May 8, 2023 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, is delighted to welcome new trustees to its board of trustees and affiliated hospital boards.

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation welcomes:

Alexander Duran, owner and CEO, Duran Enterprises

James "Jay" Galeota, president and CEO, Kallyope, Inc.

Vincent Hager, president, JGS Insurance

Christopher Maher, chairman and CEO, OceanFirst Bank

John "JD" Pearce, co-founder and senior trader, Blair Mill Capital Management

Hon. Samuel Raia, principal officer, Raia Properties

John Reinhardt, regional sales manager of the Northern U.S. Power Generation Division, Cummins Inc.

Doug Schwarz, senior vice president, TD Bank (ret.)

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation welcomes the following new members to its board of trustees:

William Martini, partner, Mountain Development Corp.

Hans J. Schmidt, M.D., surgeon, Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons, P.A.

Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center Foundation welcomes the following new members to its board of trustees:

Samantha Clayton, RN, BSN, director of Clinical Marketing and New Business, Physicians' Practice Enhancement, LLC

Carlos O. Paz, vice president of Over-The-Counter Pharmaceuticals Research & Development, Perrigo

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center Foundation welcomes the following new members to its board of trustees:

Adrienne Alquiros, business development manager, Tropical Hut

Christopher Sammarco, preconstruction manager, DPR Construction

Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center welcomes the following new members to its board of trustees:

Denise Crowley DeAngelis, head of Structured Investments, ZAIS

Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center welcomes the following new members to its board of trustees:

Laura Bodman, event manager, Public Strategies Impact, LLC (NJPSI)

Lambros Lambrou, DC, co-founder and chiropractic physician, Northeast Spine & Sports Medicine

Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center welcomes the following new members to its board of trustees:

Kenneth Formica, owner, Surf City Marina

“Our trustees are invaluable to our philanthropic success throughout our Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals, and we are so pleased to have our newest additions join our hospital foundation boards,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “This wonderful group of new trustees will help us in raising vital funds for their respective hospitals, allowing us to further invest in our programs and make an impact throughout New Jersey. We are so pleased to work with them and thank them for their voluntary service and time.”

To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, its hospital foundations, or the Carrier Clinic board of trustees, or if you are interested in becoming a trustee on a board, please visit GiveHMH.org/Donate.

