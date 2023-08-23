Newswise — Edison, NJ – August 23, 2023 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, is delighted to welcome new trustees to three of its hospital foundation boards.

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation welcomes the following new member to its board of trustees:

Folu Okunseinde, engineering leader, FinTech

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center Foundation welcomes the following new members to its board of trustees:

Gregorio Guillen, M.D., PC, internist, Medical Associates

Timothy McNair, M.D., anesthesiologist, Envision Healthcare

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center welcomes the following new member to its board of trustees:

Jamie Caulfield, advisor, Fields Development Group

“At Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, we are committed to investing in our programs and facilities to ensure the communities we serve have access to the best-in-class care, and our trustees play a very important part in making that happen,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer of Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “I am so pleased to welcome this group of new trustees. Their energy, commitment and expertise will surely help us raise funds for their respective hospitals and our network. We thank them for their service and leadership!”

To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation or its hospital foundations, or if you are interested in becoming a trustee on a board, please visit GiveHMH.org/Donate.

