Newswise — MELROSE PARK, IL – Loyola Medicine will open a new urology clinic at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital on Monday, April 3.

Staffed by urologists Ahmad Mahgiud El-Arabi, MD; Alex Gorbonos, MD; John Patrick Richgels, MD and Gopal Nand Gupta, MD, the clinic will provide a wide range of services, including treatment of disorders such as sexual dysfunction, kidney stones, enlarged prostate, urethral strictures, urination problems, prostate and kidney cancer and low testosterone levels.

"We are excited to expand the presence of the Loyola Medicine department of urology to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, " Christopher Gonzalez, MD, chair of the department of urology said. "The opening of the new clinic will improve access to urologic care in the region and increase the use of new technology for our patients such as MRI fusion transperineal prostate biopsy, a minimally invasive method to diagnose prostate cancer."

Loyola has the robotic technology and surgical expertise to repair blockages in the kidney and/or the tube that drains the kidney called the ureter. Blockages can occur as a result of cancer treatment, like radiation, chemotherapy or surgery, as well as trauma or previous instrumentation. Robotic surgery uses very small incisions, which allows for a much faster recovery and return to normal activities for patients.

Loyola Medicine's urology team is nationally recognized for their work in researching advanced treatments for a variety of urologic conditions, while providing specialized care for male and female urologic conditions.

The clinic will be located at:

Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Professional Office Building

675 W North Ave, Suite 414

Melrose Park, IL 60160

Call 708-538-6901 to schedule an appointment.