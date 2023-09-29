Newswise — Yale Cancer Center physicians, scientists, and trainees from Yale School of Medicine present new findings at the 65th annual American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) meeting from October 1-4 in San Diego, Calif. As the premier scientific radiation oncology event in the world, the conference brings together clinicians and researchers from all oncology disciplines to share ideas and promote multidisciplinary care for cancer. This year’s theme, “Pay it Forward: Partnering with Our Patients,” is the focus of the presentations and educational sessions. Yale Cancer Center member and professor of Therapeutic Radiology at Yale School of Medicine David J. Carlson, PhD, was named a fellow of ASTRO this year and will receive his FASTRO designation at an awards ceremony at the conference on Tuesday, October 3. The presentations and session highlights from Yale Cancer Center include:

Sunday, Oct 1

Supercharged CAR T Cell Therapy: When, Where, and How Hard to Strike with Radiation for Lymphomas

Speaker: Timothy Robinson, MD, PhD

Monday, Oct 2

Selected-Lesion SRS as a Novel Strategy in Treatment of Patients with Multiple Brain Metastases

Presenter: Charu Singh, MD

Tuesday, Oct 3

Lung 2: Immune Checkpoint Inhibition (ICI): Incorporation into SCLC Management; Impacts on Toxicity for LA-NSCLC

Moderator: Henry Park, MD, MPH

Racial Disparities in the Utilization of Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) in Patients with Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Presenter: Kevin Du, MD, PhD

Wednesday, Oct 4

Impact of Head and Neck Cancer Treatment on CD4 T Cell Decline and Recovery in People with HIV

Presenter: Daniel Hicks, MD

Pains and Gains in Rectal and Liver Cancer: The Long and Short of it

Speaker: Kimberly Johung, MD, PhD

Here’s a list of all of the Yale Cancer Center presentations at ASTRO 2023.