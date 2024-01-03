HAMILTON, ON Jan 3, 2024 – A leading expert on health and fitness from McMaster University is available to discuss the benefits of combining strength training and aerobic exercise, as the new year brings new resolutions and crowds to the gym.

Stuart Phillips, a professor of kinesiology and Canada Research Chair in Skeletal Muscle Health, is an expert on exercise and physical activity, aging, nutrition, skeletal health and body composition.

“Weight training has been gaining on aerobic exercise in popularity for years, and the benefits of building strength and power are increasingly important as we age,” says Phillips. “Aerobic exercise and strength training complement each other and engaging in both is better than relying on just one type of training.”

He was recently published in The Conversation on the benefits of resistance training and can be reached at [email protected].

