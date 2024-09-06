The aquarium’s fall festival returns during the last two weekends in October

New activities this year include face painting, a revamped Aquatheater celebration, and storytelling

Photos can be found here

Video can be found here

Newswise — BRONX, N.Y. — September 6, 2024— This October, the New York Aquarium is getting into the Halloween spirit with the return of Ascarium.​​ Ascarium is a family-friendly festival that takes over the New York Aquarium during the last two weekends of October. Perfect for all ages, guests will enjoy a variety of fall entertainment, activities, and parades while learning about the incredible (and sometimes spooky!) marine wildlife at the aquarium.

Included with admission, families can spend the day at the aquarium right on the Coney Island boardwalk and enjoy the magic of Halloween with the wonder of marine life. Ascarium runs October 19-20 and 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, and available for purchase here: NYAquarium.com/Ascarium.

New this year, guests can participate in frightfully fun activities, including:

Face Painting: Children ages 3+ can enjoy face painting by expert artists. Located outside on the Plaza from 11am-4pm with the line closing promptly at 3:30pm.

Children ages 3+ can enjoy face painting by expert artists. Located outside on the Plaza from 11am-4pm with the line closing promptly at 3:30pm. Storytelling: Listen to a skilled storyteller’s tales of aquatic adventures and classic folklore at the Ocean Wonders: Sharks! Hudson Canyon exhibit at 11:30am, 12:30pm, 2pm, and 3pm.

Listen to a skilled storyteller’s tales of aquatic adventures and classic folklore at the Ocean Wonders: Sharks! Hudson Canyon exhibit at 11:30am, 12:30pm, 2pm, and 3pm. Aquatheater: The aquarium’s Aquatheater is reopened with a new script and music called “Sea Lion Celebration: Sea Lions in the Big City.” Guests can check out Aquatheater schedules here: NYAquarium.com/Schedule.

“Ascarium is the perfect way to spend the day with loved ones at the New York Aquarium and get into the spooky spirit while learning about the wonderful world of marine wildlife,” said Leigh Ann Clayton, Director of the New York Aquarium. “We’re thrilled to bring Ascarium back to the aquarium and captivate our guests with unforgettable family experiences, activities and memories guaranteed to last a lifetime.”

Other Ascarium activities include:

Costume Parade : Guests can show off their Halloween best in the costume parade featuring costumed performers and aquatic puppets. Parades start at 1pm, 2pm, and 3:30pm outside the plaza.

: Guests can show off their Halloween best in the costume parade featuring costumed performers and aquatic puppets. Parades start at 1pm, 2pm, and 3:30pm outside the plaza. Halloween Crafts : A fan-favorite activity, decorate a fish puppet in the Plaza Tent from 11am-4pm to wave in the costume parade.

: A fan-favorite activity, decorate a fish puppet in the Plaza Tent from 11am-4pm to wave in the costume parade. Washed Ashore: Explore the traveling art exhibit throughout the aquarium featuring 35 larger-than-life animal sculptures showcasing the impact of plastic pollution on our oceans.

Explore the traveling art exhibit throughout the aquarium featuring 35 larger-than-life animal sculptures showcasing the impact of plastic pollution on our oceans. Magic Shows : At the Plaza Tent, guests can enjoy marine-inspired magic shows that are sure to delight the entire family. Shows are at 10:30am, 12:30pm, and 2:30pm.

: At the Plaza Tent, guests can enjoy marine-inspired magic shows that are sure to delight the entire family. Shows are at 10:30am, 12:30pm, and 2:30pm. Pumpkin Display: Strike a pose with the larger-than-life Giant Pacific Octopus, carved entirely out of foam pumpkins.

Strike a pose with the larger-than-life Giant Pacific Octopus, carved entirely out of foam pumpkins. Spooky Scavenger Hunt: Guests can visit piranhas, wolf eels, blood sea stars, spider crabs, and more throughout the aquarium in this self-guided scavenger hunt.

Guests can visit piranhas, wolf eels, blood sea stars, spider crabs, and more throughout the aquarium in this self-guided scavenger hunt. Augusta Sea Lion’s Carnival of Aquatic Anomalies : A new carnival is passing through Coney Island this October. Full of oddities and anomalies, challenge misconceptions about misunderstood and mysterious aquatic creatures.

: A new carnival is passing through Coney Island this October. Full of oddities and anomalies, challenge misconceptions about misunderstood and mysterious aquatic creatures. Catch Wildlife Theater as it presents a musical, carnival-style sideshow full of strange and mesmerizing puppet creatures of the sea. Shows will take place at Plaza Tent at 12pm and 3pm.



Guests can learn and play carnival games while busting myths about “spooky” species and more.

WCS members receive free access to Ascarium, though tickets are required. Membership includes admission to the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and Prospect Park Zoo and helps WCS provide for animals in New York and worldwide. Explore membership options here.

New York Aquarium

The New York Aquarium is open every day of the year. It is part of Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the world’s largest network of urban wildlife parks including the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. It is located on 14 acres along the Atlantic Coast (602 Surf Ave., Coney Island, NY) and is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Fall/Winter/Spring hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily. For directions, information on public events and programs, and other aquarium information, call 718-265-FISH or visit our web site at nyaquarium.com. For additional information or general inquiries, please contact Mary Dixon, [email protected] (347-840-1242).