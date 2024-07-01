Newswise — New York’s Governor signed a bill that would limit social media feeds for kids.

If signed into law, the bill would allow parents to block their children from getting social media posts suggested by the platform’s algorithm. It would also block the social media platforms from sending notifications on suggested posts to minors during the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.

Recently, the U.S. Surgeon General called for a health warning on social media for younger users due to the toll it's having on the mental health of kids. The George Washington University has experts available to talk about the impact of social media on mental health. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Lorenzo Norris, is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and chief wellness officer at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Amir Afkhami, an expert in psychiatry, holds a joint appointment at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Milken Institute School of Public Health. An expert in psychiatry, much of his current work focuses on psychiatric services and education, behavioral health policy, and the mental health consequences of conflict.

Lorien Abroms is a professor of prevention and community health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She has studied how social media and digital communication technology can be used for health promotion. She can also talk about the potential for negative impact on teens and young adults. She is the founding director of Behavioral Research Insights and DiGital Health Technology Institute.

Tony Roberson, an associate professor of nursing at the GW School of Nursing, is a mental health expert. He is an expert on anxiety, depression and childhood development.

