Newswise — NEW YORK – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) has announced New York Valves: The Structural Heart Summit will feature 12 Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and Science presentations. New York Valves 2024, the expanded iteration of our renowned annual Transcatheter Valve Therapy (TVT®) conference, will take place June 5-7, 2024, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, North in New York City.

For nearly two decades, CRF® has led the way in pioneering transcatheter therapies for structural heart disease at TVT®. New York Valves marks the next iteration of this legacy, featuring three days of transformative research and techniques that will redefine the landscape of structural heart interventions. A world-class educational experience, New York Valves 2024 will unite interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, clinical cardiologists, cardiac imagers, heart failure experts, and other members of the heart team under one roof. With a renewed emphasis on multidisciplinary collaboration, the conference offers attendees the opportunity to harness the collective expertise of all specialties to develop the most effective and personalized treatment strategies for patients with valvular and structural heart disease.

The late-breaking clinical research that will be presented at New York Valves will unveil the latest advances in transcatheter aortic valve replacement, alongside innovations in mitral and tricuspid devices and techniques. Data from these trials will help guide the selection of patients who will benefit most from these procedures and help define optimal treatment strategies, tools, and techniques for new and emerging treatments.

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and Science: TAVR

11:00 AM — 12:00 PM EDT

A Randomized Comparison of TAVR and SAVR in Low-Risk Patients Aged 70 Years or Younger: Results From the NOTION-2 Trial

Ole De Backer

Predictors of Bioprosthetic Valve Dysfunction From the Randomized SMART Trial

Howard C. Herrmann

Impact of Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices on Disabling Stroke After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: Results From the STS/ACC TVT Registry

Neel Butala

Late Clinical Outcomes With Balloon Expandable Valves in Small Annulus Patients From the PARTNER Trials

Rebecca T. Hahn

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Late Breaking Clinical Trials and Science: Mitral and Tricuspid

11:00 AM — 12:00 PM EDT

T-TEER in a Broad Range of Anatomies: Results From the TRILUMINATE Pivotal Trial

Brian K. Whisenant

Impact of Tricuspid Regurgitation on Right Heart Remodeling: Insights From the TRILUMINATE Pivotal MRI and CT Imaging Substudy

Joao L. Cavalcante

Surgical Mitral Valve Replacement With a Novel Polymeric Valve: 30-day Results From a Global Clinical Study of the Foldax TRIA Mitral Valve

Isaac George

Incidence, Predictors, and Management of Conduction Disturbances After Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement: The TRIPLACE Registry

Andrea Scotti

Friday, June 7, 2024

Late Breaking Clinical Trials and Science: TAVR and Mitral 2

11:00 AM — 12:00 PM EDT

Impact of Bioprosthetic Valve Performance on 5-year Clinical Outcomes in Patients at Intermediate or Greater Surgical Risk

Steven J. Yakubov

Evaluating Mitral TEER in the Management of Moderate Mitral Regurgitation Among Heart Failure Patients

Anita W. Asgar

Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair vs Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement in Patients With Primary Mitral Regurgitation and Red Zone Anatomy: A Propensity Score-Matched Analysis

Sebastian Ludwig

Mid-term Outcomes of Balloon Expandable TAVR for the Treatment of Failed Bioprosthetic Valves in the United States

Tsuyoshi Kaneko

In addition to the 12 late-breaking science studies, New York Valves will feature:

20+ live cases showcasing groundbreaking procedures performed by world-renowned operators from 12 prestigious medical institutions

Six featured clinical science presentations

Six distinct tracks designed to unite the multidisciplinary heart team:

Advances in Surgical Approaches and Techniques



Transcatheter Valves Interventions



Hot Topics and Clinical Decision-Making For Clinicians



Basic and Advanced Cardiac Imaging



Innovation and FDA Town Halls



Training and Bioskills of Transcatheter Procedures

100+ moderated abstract presentations

And much more!

