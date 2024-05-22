Newswise — NEW YORK – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) has announced New York Valves: The Structural Heart Summit will feature 12 Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and Science presentations. New York Valves 2024, the expanded iteration of our renowned annual Transcatheter Valve Therapy (TVT®) conference, will take place June 5-7, 2024, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, North in New York City.
For nearly two decades, CRF® has led the way in pioneering transcatheter therapies for structural heart disease at TVT®. New York Valves marks the next iteration of this legacy, featuring three days of transformative research and techniques that will redefine the landscape of structural heart interventions. A world-class educational experience, New York Valves 2024 will unite interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, clinical cardiologists, cardiac imagers, heart failure experts, and other members of the heart team under one roof. With a renewed emphasis on multidisciplinary collaboration, the conference offers attendees the opportunity to harness the collective expertise of all specialties to develop the most effective and personalized treatment strategies for patients with valvular and structural heart disease.
The late-breaking clinical research that will be presented at New York Valves will unveil the latest advances in transcatheter aortic valve replacement, alongside innovations in mitral and tricuspid devices and techniques. Data from these trials will help guide the selection of patients who will benefit most from these procedures and help define optimal treatment strategies, tools, and techniques for new and emerging treatments.
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Late-Breaking Clinical Trials and Science: TAVR
11:00 AM — 12:00 PM EDT
A Randomized Comparison of TAVR and SAVR in Low-Risk Patients Aged 70 Years or Younger: Results From the NOTION-2 Trial
Ole De Backer
Predictors of Bioprosthetic Valve Dysfunction From the Randomized SMART Trial
Howard C. Herrmann
Impact of Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices on Disabling Stroke After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: Results From the STS/ACC TVT Registry
Neel Butala
Late Clinical Outcomes With Balloon Expandable Valves in Small Annulus Patients From the PARTNER Trials
Rebecca T. Hahn
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Late Breaking Clinical Trials and Science: Mitral and Tricuspid
11:00 AM — 12:00 PM EDT
T-TEER in a Broad Range of Anatomies: Results From the TRILUMINATE Pivotal Trial
Brian K. Whisenant
Impact of Tricuspid Regurgitation on Right Heart Remodeling: Insights From the TRILUMINATE Pivotal MRI and CT Imaging Substudy
Joao L. Cavalcante
Surgical Mitral Valve Replacement With a Novel Polymeric Valve: 30-day Results From a Global Clinical Study of the Foldax TRIA Mitral Valve
Isaac George
Incidence, Predictors, and Management of Conduction Disturbances After Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement: The TRIPLACE Registry
Andrea Scotti
Friday, June 7, 2024
Late Breaking Clinical Trials and Science: TAVR and Mitral 2
11:00 AM — 12:00 PM EDT
Impact of Bioprosthetic Valve Performance on 5-year Clinical Outcomes in Patients at Intermediate or Greater Surgical Risk
Steven J. Yakubov
Evaluating Mitral TEER in the Management of Moderate Mitral Regurgitation Among Heart Failure Patients
Anita W. Asgar
Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair vs Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement in Patients With Primary Mitral Regurgitation and Red Zone Anatomy: A Propensity Score-Matched Analysis
Sebastian Ludwig
Mid-term Outcomes of Balloon Expandable TAVR for the Treatment of Failed Bioprosthetic Valves in the United States
Tsuyoshi Kaneko
In addition to the 12 late-breaking science studies, New York Valves will feature:
- 20+ live cases showcasing groundbreaking procedures performed by world-renowned operators from 12 prestigious medical institutions
- Six featured clinical science presentations
- Six distinct tracks designed to unite the multidisciplinary heart team:
- Advances in Surgical Approaches and Techniques
- Transcatheter Valves Interventions
- Hot Topics and Clinical Decision-Making For Clinicians
- Basic and Advanced Cardiac Imaging
- Innovation and FDA Town Halls
- Training and Bioskills of Transcatheter Procedures
- 100+ moderated abstract presentations
- And much more!
HOW TO REGISTER:
Media may apply for press registration by emailing [email protected].
About CRF®
The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine, driving innovation, spearheading groundbreaking research, and transforming education in the field. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, CRF® not only accelerates medical breakthroughs but also equips healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance survival rates and elevate the quality of life for millions worldwide. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team. For more information, visit www.crf.org.
###