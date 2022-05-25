Dear Media Member,

A NEWLY ANNOUNCED symposium has been added to the program at the American College of Sports Medicine’s Annual Meeting, World Congress on Exercise is Medicine, and World Congress on the Basic Science of Exercise and Vascular Health. Title IX: Reflecting on the Past Fifty Years, Building the Next Fifty Years will feature five dynamic female panelists who will address the importance of Title IX and its impact on their careers. This session is supported by the Female Athlete Conference and is being offered along with 150 ground-breaking trends and research in sports medicine and exercise science. The 2022 ACSM Annual Meeting will be held May 31 – June 4 at the San Diego, CA Convention Center alongside the beautiful San Diego Bay.

This highlighted symposium session will be held Friday, June 3 from 3:45 -5:45 p.m. in Ballroom 20CD of the Convention Center and will feature the following panelists:

Symposium Chair: Kathryn E. Ackerman, MD, MPH, FACSM; Medical Director, Female Athlete Program at Boston Children's Hospital; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Founder/Director, International Biennial Female Athlete Conference; Member, National Leadership Council, Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance.

Mary Cain is the founder of Atalanta NYC, a nonprofit that employs professional female runners to serve as mentors for young girls. In exchange for giving back to the local community, the pro runners get to build both their career skills and train full-time. After sharing her story with the world in a 2019 NY Times Op-Ed, Mary has dedicated her career to driving change in sport, with an emphasis on athlete well-being and gender equity. Mary recently began to pursue elite triathlon training after an elite running career that included becoming 2014 World Junior Champion in the 3000m.

Malindi Elmore is a two-time Olympian from Canada, as well as coach and mom of two little boys. Malindi graduated from Stanford University in 2003 as the school record holder in the 800m and 1500m, and in 2004 represented Canada at the Athens Olympics. Upon retiring from track and field in 2012, she was drawn back into Endurance sport as a triathlete, breaking the 9-hour mark in her debut Ironman. She competed in her first marathon in 2019 as a postpartum challenge, and a year later set the Canadian record in the marathon (2:24.50) which earned her a spot on the Olympic team where she finished 9th as a 41-year-old. Malindi is the head coach of the University of British Columbia Okanagan cross country and track and field team, as well as coaches a middle / high school program and online runners from around the world. She has her eyes set on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Missy Park is an athlete, coach and entrepreneur from Berkeley, CA by way of Greenville, SC. She is the founder and owner of Title Nine, the first retailer to offer athletic apparel specifically made for women, and the largest, women-owned and operated retailer in the US. She and the Title Nine team have boot-strapped the business to include over 300 employees and gross over $100MM in sales. Additionally, she has been a lifelong basketball coach, coaching girls and women's basketball at every level from 3rd grade all the way to Division 1. She is an athlete herself and makes good and too-frequent use of numerous sports medicine practitioners.

Lora Webster is a 5x Paralympic sitting volleyball player, winning her second consecutive gold medal in Tokyo 2021. After being diagnosed with bone cancer at age 11, she received a rotationplasty procedure that enabled her to continue to be active and competitive in sports. She is a mom of four young kids.

Kiki Williams works for San Francisco Unified School District as the Executive Director of the Office of Equity and Employee Relations, focusing on Title IX, discrimination complaints, and complaints related to serious employee misconduct. Kiki graduated from UC Berkeley with a BA in Sociology (2004) and a MA in Education (2005). While she was at UC Berkeley, Kiki played on the Women's Basketball team, receiving all academic honors all 5 years. Following Cal, Kiki Attended UC Hastings, College of the Law, graduating in 2008. She spent two years at Equal Rights Advocates as a staff attorney focusing on Title IX and Education Equity legal advocacy, before transitioning to SFUSD to do legal compliance in the district’s internal Legal Division. Kiki has also coached girls basketball for the past 13 years and started girls-only basketball club and summer camp, Prime Youth Sports.

View the advance program here for a variety of story ideas from research topics and keynote addresses that will be presented to the more than 2,500 professionals attending this premier conference. Registration is FREE for members of the media, and you’d have access to subject matter experts presenting the latest trends and research at the meeting.

Please note that ACSM is requiring all in-person conference participants to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result. More information regarding health and safety protocols can be found here. Requests for media credentials have closed, however; to obtain post-conference online access to sessions or to schedule interviews with speakers or other experts, please submit your request to [email protected]. And be sure to follow #ACSM22 for the latest annual meeting news!

About the American College of Sports Medicine - The American College of Sports Medicine is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. More than 50,000 international, national, and regional members are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to provide educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. More details can be found at www.acsm.org .

Follow ACSM for updates:

Contact: Sharon Smith, Media and Public Relations Manager

317.352.3866 / [email protected]