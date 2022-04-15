Newswise — In addition to the 18 membered Executive Board, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) has a General Council that serves as the governing body for the organization. These individuals are highly engaged volunteers who have a passion for undergraduate research and advocate for furthering the mission and vision of CUR. Members of the CUR General Council include Division Councilors from the 13 divisions represented, including Arts and Humanities, At-Large, Biology, Chemistry, Education, Engineering, Geosciences, Health Sciences, Math and Computer Sciences, Physics and Astronomy, Psychology, Social Sciences, and Undergraduate Research Programs.
CUR congratulates the 75 new and or re-elected division councilors to the General Council for a three-year term starting on July 1, 2022.
Arts Humanities Division
- Maria Iacullo-Bird, Pace University
- Ian MacInnes, Albion
- Stephen Mainzer, The Pennsylvania State University
- Arrington Stoll, Valdosta State University
- Eugenia Oi Yan Yau, City University of New York- Borough of Manhattan Community College
At Large Division
- Jannifer David, University of Minnesota-Duluth
- Sibdas Ghosh, Carlow University
- Michael Reiter, Bethune-Cookman University
- Gregory Wilson, University of Central Oklahoma
Biology Division
- Lance Barton, Austin College
- Margaret Guiney, Anoka-Ramsey Community College
- Janet Morrison, The College of New Jersey
- Tara Phelps-Durr, Fort Hays State University
- Kristin Picardo, St. John Fisher College
- Irene Reed, University of Saint Joseph
- Mindi Summers, University of Calgary
- Michael Wolyniak, Hampden-Sydney College
Chemistry Division
- Cheri Barta, University of Wisconsin - Madison
- Sudeep Bhattacharyay, University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire
- Jeffrey Cannon, Occidental College
- Amy Deveau, University of New England
- Joseph Reczek, Denison University
- Nicole Snyder, Davidson College
- S. Chantal Stieber, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
- Kari Stone, Lewis University
Education Division
- Tina Zecher, Northern Arizona University
Engineering Division
- Beena Ajmera, Iowa State University
- David Bahr, Purdue University - West Lafayette
- Heather Dillon, University of Washington
- Sophie Pierszalowski, University of Washington
Geosciences Division
- Michael Guidry, University of Hawaii at Manoa
- Emma Hunt, Furman University
- Jeffrey Marshall, California State Polytechnic University - Pomona
- Claire McLeod, Miami University
- Lisa Theo, University of Wisconsin - Madison
- Yildirim Dilek, Miami University
- Kevin Williams, State University of New York- Buffalo State
Health Sciences Division
- June Levitt, Texas Woman's University
- Kelly Massey, Georgia College & State University
- Heather McGrane Minton, St. John Fisher College
- Zacharias Papadakis, Barry University
- Cody Wilkerson, University of Central Oklahoma
Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division
- Zhao Han, Colorado School of Mines
- Anthony Kapolka, Wilkes University
- Timothy Smith, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
- Brandy Wiegers, Central Washington University
- Jonathan Weisbrod, Rowan College at Burlington County
Physics and Astronomy Division
- Maria Bautista, Kapi’olani Community College
- Mark Biermann, Blackburn College
- Derek Buzasi, Florida Gulf Coast University
- Beth Cunningham, American Association of Physics Teachers
- Jason Deibel, Wright State University - Main Campus
- Sandra Liss, Radford University
- Chitra Solomonson, Green River College
- Richard Thompson, Cabrini University
Psychology Division
- Joanne Altman, High Point University
- Alisha Epps, Whitworth University
- Eric Goedereis, Webster University
- Karen Gunther, Wabash College
- Erica Hernandez, Bowie State University
- Sarah Johnson, Moravian University
- Kimberly Rapoza, Mercy College
Social Sciences Division
- Leslie Cecil, Stephen F. Austin State University
- Mario Gonzalez-Fuentes, Trinity University
- Femi Odebiyi
- Elizabeth Perry-Sizemore, Randolph College
Undergraduate Research Programs
- David Artis, University of California-San Diego
- Levent Atici, University of Nevada Las Vegas
- Lisa Brown, Morgan State University
- Dana Jackson-Hardwick, University of Central Oklahoma
- Kara Loy, University of Calgary
- Stephanie Ramos, Oregon State University
- Karen Rodriguez’G, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
- Julianne Strauss-Soukup, Creighton University
