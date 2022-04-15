Newswise — In addition to the 18 membered Executive Board, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) has a General Council that serves as the governing body for the organization. These individuals are highly engaged volunteers who have a passion for undergraduate research and advocate for furthering the mission and vision of CUR. Members of the CUR General Council include Division Councilors from the 13 divisions represented, including Arts and Humanities, At-Large, Biology, Chemistry, Education, Engineering, Geosciences, Health Sciences, Math and Computer Sciences, Physics and Astronomy, Psychology, Social Sciences, and Undergraduate Research Programs.

CUR congratulates the 75 new and or re-elected division councilors to the General Council for a three-year term starting on July 1, 2022.

Arts Humanities Division

Maria Iacullo-Bird, Pace University

Ian MacInnes, Albion

Stephen Mainzer, The Pennsylvania State University

Arrington Stoll, Valdosta State University

Eugenia Oi Yan Yau, City University of New York- Borough of Manhattan Community College

At Large Division

Jannifer David, University of Minnesota-Duluth

Sibdas Ghosh, Carlow University

Michael Reiter, Bethune-Cookman University

Gregory Wilson, University of Central Oklahoma

Biology Division

Lance Barton, Austin College

Margaret Guiney, Anoka-Ramsey Community College

Janet Morrison, The College of New Jersey

Tara Phelps-Durr, Fort Hays State University

Kristin Picardo, St. John Fisher College

Irene Reed, University of Saint Joseph

Mindi Summers, University of Calgary

Michael Wolyniak, Hampden-Sydney College

Chemistry Division

Cheri Barta, University of Wisconsin - Madison

Sudeep Bhattacharyay, University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

Jeffrey Cannon, Occidental College

Amy Deveau, University of New England

Joseph Reczek, Denison University

Nicole Snyder, Davidson College

S. Chantal Stieber, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Kari Stone, Lewis University

Education Division

Tina Zecher, Northern Arizona University

Engineering Division

Beena Ajmera, Iowa State University

David Bahr, Purdue University - West Lafayette

Heather Dillon, University of Washington

Sophie Pierszalowski, University of Washington

Geosciences Division

Michael Guidry, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Emma Hunt, Furman University

Jeffrey Marshall, California State Polytechnic University - Pomona

Claire McLeod, Miami University

Lisa Theo, University of Wisconsin - Madison

Yildirim Dilek, Miami University

Kevin Williams, State University of New York- Buffalo State

Health Sciences Division

June Levitt, Texas Woman's University

Kelly Massey, Georgia College & State University

Heather McGrane Minton, St. John Fisher College

Zacharias Papadakis, Barry University

Cody Wilkerson, University of Central Oklahoma

Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division

Zhao Han, Colorado School of Mines

Anthony Kapolka, Wilkes University

Timothy Smith, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Brandy Wiegers, Central Washington University

Jonathan Weisbrod, Rowan College at Burlington County

Physics and Astronomy Division

Maria Bautista, Kapi’olani Community College

Mark Biermann, Blackburn College

Derek Buzasi, Florida Gulf Coast University

Beth Cunningham, American Association of Physics Teachers

Jason Deibel, Wright State University - Main Campus

Sandra Liss, Radford University

Chitra Solomonson, Green River College

Richard Thompson, Cabrini University

Psychology Division

Joanne Altman, High Point University

Alisha Epps, Whitworth University

Eric Goedereis, Webster University

Karen Gunther, Wabash College

Erica Hernandez, Bowie State University

Sarah Johnson, Moravian University

Kimberly Rapoza, Mercy College

Social Sciences Division

Leslie Cecil, Stephen F. Austin State University

Mario Gonzalez-Fuentes, Trinity University

Femi Odebiyi

Elizabeth Perry-Sizemore, Randolph College

Undergraduate Research Programs

David Artis, University of California-San Diego

Levent Atici, University of Nevada Las Vegas

Lisa Brown, Morgan State University

Dana Jackson-Hardwick, University of Central Oklahoma

Kara Loy, University of Calgary

Stephanie Ramos, Oregon State University

Karen Rodriguez’G, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Julianne Strauss-Soukup, Creighton University

Founded in 1978, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) is an organization of individual, institutional, and affiliate members from around the world that share a focus on providing high-quality and collaborative undergraduate research, scholarly, and creative activity opportunities for faculty and students. More than 700 institutions and more than 13,000 individuals belong to CUR. CUR believes that faculty members enhance their teaching and contribution to society by remaining active in research and by involving undergraduates in research, and that students engaged in undergraduate research succeed in their studies and professional advancement.