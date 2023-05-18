Newswise — In addition to the 18-member Executive Board, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) has a General Council that serves to further the mission of the organization. These individuals are highly engaged volunteers who have a passion for undergraduate research and contribute as thought leaders. Members of the CUR General Council include Division Councilors from the 13 divisions, including Arts and Humanities, At-Large, Biology, Chemistry, Education, Engineering, Geosciences, Health Sciences, Mathematical, Computing, and Statistical Sciences, Physics and Astronomy, Psychology, Social Sciences, and Undergraduate Research Programs.
CUR congratulates the 97 new and or re-elected division councilors to the General Council for a three-year term starting on July 1, 2023.
Arts Humanities Division
- R.A. Kashanipour, University of Arizona
- D. Alexis Hart, Allegheny College
- Jamie Gilbert, Grand Canyon University
- Jonathan Pollack, Madison College
- Angela Tarango, Trinity University
- Kodjo Adabra, SUNY - Geneseo
- Alexa Sand, Utah State University
- Amy Woodbury Tease, Norwich University
- Elizabeth Lewis, University of Mary Washington
- Melodie Eichbauer, Florida Golf Coast University
At Large Division
- John Barthell, University of Central Oklahoma
- Jesus Castro-Balbi, Kennesaw State University
- Will Garrett-Petts, Thompson Rivers University
- Graeme Harper, Oakland University
- Jessica Martin, Northeastern State University
- Mona Easterling, Tulsa Community College
- Catherine Chan, University of Wisconsin - Madison
Biology Division
- Karen Lee, George Mason University
- Charles (Billy) Gunnels, Florida Golf Coast University
- Beth Beason-Abmayr, Rice University
- Elizabeth Sandquist, Weber State University
- Sabrice Guerrier, Rollins College
- Joyce Fernandes, Miami University
- Jessica Clark, Salisbury University
- Susan Safford, Lincoln University
- Lara LaDage, The Pennsylvania State University
Chemistry Division
- Rob Bachman, Sewanee: The University of the South
- Bratolijub Milosavljevic, The Pennsylvania State University
- Pius Adelani, St. Mary's University
- Mary Konkle, Ball State University
- Bridget Gourley, DePauw University
- John Kirk, Carthage College
- Sarah Shaner, Southeast Missouri State University
- Patricia Mabrouk, Northeastern University
Education Division
- Pushpa Ramakrishna, Maricopa Community Colleges
- Deborah Thompson, The College of New Jersey
- Kymberly Harris, Georgia Southern University
- Suzanne Lindt, Midwestern State University
- Jamie Burriss, Middle Tennessee State University
- Emily Smith, Midwestern State University
Engineering Division
- Patrick Tebbe, Minnesota State University
- Jean Lee, California Polytechnic State University
- Jeff Dusek, Baldwin Wallace University
- Gustavo Vejarano, Loyola Marymount University
- Mohammad Hajilou, University of Portland
- Alandra Kahl, The Pennsylvania State University
- Pratanu Ghosh, California State University - Fullerton
- Winny Dong, California Polytechnic State University
- Aaron Sakulich, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Wade Goodridge, Utah State University
- Lisa Bosman, Purdue University
Geosciences Division
- Allison Beauregard-Schwartz, University of West Florida
- Ken Brown, DePauw University
- Jamie MacDonald, Florida Golf Coast University
- Lee Phillips, University of North Carolina, Greensboro
Health Sciences Division
- Mary Estelle Bester, Georgia Southern University
- Fred (Ted) Bertrand, University of Alabama – Birmingham
- Niharika Nath, New York Institute of Technology - Old Westbury
- Andreas Stamatis, Plattsburgh University
Mathematical, Computing, and Statistical Sciences Division
- Jennifer Travis, Lone Star College
- Lauren Rose, Bard College
- Padmanabhan Seshaiyer, George Mason University
- Igor Erovenko, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
- Mihhail Berezovski, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
- Daehan Kwak, Kean University
- Kumer Das, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- Kristin Lassonde, Contra Costa College
- Sherri Weitl-Harms, University of Nebraska at Kearney
Physics and Astronomy Division
- Toni Sauncy, Texas Lutheran University
- Klebert Feitosa, James Madison University
- Erick Agrimson, St. Catherine University
- Carol Hood, California State University-San Bernardino
- Jennifer Docktor, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
- Michael Jackson, New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
- Theodore Dezen, University of San Diego
Psychology Division
- Marcus Leppanen, University of Mary Washington
- Jennifer Queen, Rollins College
- Jennifer Coleman, Western New Mexico University
- Luralyn Helming, Dordt University
- Nestor Matthews, Denison University
- Nicole Rivera, North Central College
- Lisa Scherer, University of Nebraska at Omaha
- Kathy Sexton-Radek, Elmhurst University
Social Sciences Division
- Anne Price, Valdosta State University
- Jennifer Edwards, Tarleton State University
- Elisa Sobo, San Diego State University
- Mary Rickard, Georgia College and State University
Undergraduate Research Programs
- Natalia Toro, University of Central Florida
- Lakshmi Krishna, Colorado School of Mines
- Rosalie Rolon-Dow, University of Delaware
- Mulumebet Worku, North Carolina A&T State University
- Linda Blockus, University of Missouri-Columbia
- Tim O’Neil, University of Colorado at Boulder
- Katherine Campbell, St. Catherine University
- Timothy Raines, Indiana Institute of Technology
- Stefanie Sevcik, Georgia College and State University
####
Founded in 1978, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) focuses on providing high-quality and collaborative undergraduate research, scholarly, and creative activity. Among the many activities and networking opportunities that CUR provides, the organization also offers support for the professional growth of faculty and administrators through expert-designed institutes, conferences, and a wide-range of volunteer positions. The CUR community, made up of nearly 700 institutions and 13,000 individuals, continues to provide a platform for discussion and other resources related to mentoring, connecting, and creating relationships centered around undergraduate research. CUR’s advocacy efforts are also a large portion of its work as they strive to strengthen support for undergraduate research. Its continued growth in connections with representatives, private foundations, government agencies, and campuses world-wide provides value to its members and gives voice to undergraduate research. CUR is committed to inclusivity and diversity in all of its activities and our community.
CUR focuses on giving a voice to undergraduate research with learning through doing. It provides connections to a multitude of campuses and government agencies, all while promoting networking and professional growth to its community.