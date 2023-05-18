CUR congratulates the 97 new and or re-elected division councilors to the General Council for a three-year term starting on July 1, 2023.

Arts Humanities Division

R.A. Kashanipour, University of Arizona

D. Alexis Hart, Allegheny College

Jamie Gilbert, Grand Canyon University

Jonathan Pollack, Madison College

Angela Tarango, Trinity University

Kodjo Adabra, SUNY - Geneseo

Alexa Sand, Utah State University

Amy Woodbury Tease, Norwich University

Elizabeth Lewis, University of Mary Washington

Melodie Eichbauer, Florida Golf Coast University

At Large Division

John Barthell, University of Central Oklahoma

Jesus Castro-Balbi, Kennesaw State University

Will Garrett-Petts, Thompson Rivers University

Graeme Harper, Oakland University

Jessica Martin, Northeastern State University

Mona Easterling, Tulsa Community College

Catherine Chan, University of Wisconsin - Madison

Biology Division

Karen Lee, George Mason University

Charles (Billy) Gunnels, Florida Golf Coast University

Beth Beason-Abmayr, Rice University

Elizabeth Sandquist, Weber State University

Sabrice Guerrier, Rollins College

Joyce Fernandes, Miami University

Jessica Clark, Salisbury University

Susan Safford, Lincoln University

Lara LaDage, The Pennsylvania State University

Chemistry Division

Rob Bachman, Sewanee: The University of the South

Bratolijub Milosavljevic, The Pennsylvania State University

Pius Adelani, St. Mary's University

Mary Konkle, Ball State University

Bridget Gourley, DePauw University

John Kirk, Carthage College

Sarah Shaner, Southeast Missouri State University

Patricia Mabrouk, Northeastern University

Education Division

Pushpa Ramakrishna, Maricopa Community Colleges

Deborah Thompson, The College of New Jersey

Kymberly Harris, Georgia Southern University

Suzanne Lindt, Midwestern State University

Jamie Burriss, Middle Tennessee State University

Emily Smith, Midwestern State University

Engineering Division

Patrick Tebbe, Minnesota State University

Jean Lee, California Polytechnic State University

Jeff Dusek, Baldwin Wallace University

Gustavo Vejarano, Loyola Marymount University

Mohammad Hajilou, University of Portland

Alandra Kahl, The Pennsylvania State University

Pratanu Ghosh, California State University - Fullerton

Winny Dong, California Polytechnic State University

Aaron Sakulich, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Wade Goodridge, Utah State University

Lisa Bosman, Purdue University

Geosciences Division

Allison Beauregard-Schwartz, University of West Florida

Ken Brown, DePauw University

Jamie MacDonald, Florida Golf Coast University

Lee Phillips, University of North Carolina, Greensboro

Health Sciences Division

Mary Estelle Bester, Georgia Southern University

Fred (Ted) Bertrand, University of Alabama – Birmingham

Niharika Nath, New York Institute of Technology - Old Westbury

Andreas Stamatis, Plattsburgh University

Mathematical, Computing, and Statistical Sciences Division

Jennifer Travis, Lone Star College

Lauren Rose, Bard College

Padmanabhan Seshaiyer, George Mason University

Igor Erovenko, University of North Carolina – Greensboro

Mihhail Berezovski, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Daehan Kwak, Kean University

Kumer Das, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Kristin Lassonde, Contra Costa College

Sherri Weitl-Harms, University of Nebraska at Kearney

Physics and Astronomy Division

Toni Sauncy, Texas Lutheran University

Klebert Feitosa, James Madison University

Erick Agrimson, St. Catherine University

Carol Hood, California State University-San Bernardino

Jennifer Docktor, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Michael Jackson, New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

Theodore Dezen, University of San Diego

Psychology Division

Marcus Leppanen, University of Mary Washington

Jennifer Queen, Rollins College

Jennifer Coleman, Western New Mexico University

Luralyn Helming, Dordt University

Nestor Matthews, Denison University

Nicole Rivera, North Central College

Lisa Scherer, University of Nebraska at Omaha

Kathy Sexton-Radek, Elmhurst University

Social Sciences Division

Anne Price, Valdosta State University

Jennifer Edwards, Tarleton State University

Elisa Sobo, San Diego State University

Mary Rickard, Georgia College and State University

Undergraduate Research Programs

Natalia Toro, University of Central Florida

Lakshmi Krishna, Colorado School of Mines

Rosalie Rolon-Dow, University of Delaware

Mulumebet Worku, North Carolina A&T State University

Linda Blockus, University of Missouri-Columbia

Tim O’Neil, University of Colorado at Boulder

Katherine Campbell, St. Catherine University

Timothy Raines, Indiana Institute of Technology

Stefanie Sevcik, Georgia College and State University

Founded in 1978, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) focuses on providing high-quality and collaborative undergraduate research, scholarly, and creative activity. Among the many activities and networking opportunities that CUR provides, the organization also offers support for the professional growth of faculty and administrators through expert-designed institutes, conferences, and a wide-range of volunteer positions. The CUR community, made up of nearly 700 institutions and 13,000 individuals, continues to provide a platform for discussion and other resources related to mentoring, connecting, and creating relationships centered around undergraduate research. CUR’s advocacy efforts are also a large portion of its work as they strive to strengthen support for undergraduate research. Its continued growth in connections with representatives, private foundations, government agencies, and campuses world-wide provides value to its members and gives voice to undergraduate research. CUR is committed to inclusivity and diversity in all of its activities and our community.

