Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryanna D. Vesely, DPM, MPH, performed the first minimally invasive Haglund's repair surgery on the Virginia Peninsula using the Arthrex MIS FiberTak Achilles SpeedBridge Implant Repair System. The surgery was performed Monday, November 11 at Mercy Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Virginia.

This outpatient procedure was performed on a 68-year-old male patient who had a history of chronic Haglund's Syndrome. The patient had received multiple prior treatments, including a rigorous stretching program, oral and topical anti-inflammatory medication, shoe modifications, and immobilization, which were unsuccessful in symptom resolution. The patient tolerated the procedure very well and was released to go home after 2 hours of recovery.

"I love offering this innovative, minimally invasive technique for treating Haglund's Syndrome and insertional Achilles pathology," said Dr. Vesely. "The Arthrex system repair is strong and allows the patient to immediately bear weight, allowing for much more freedom during recovery. Happy patients participate more fully in their rehabilitation and typically have better outcomes."

Dr. Vesely is a fellowship-trained foot & ankle specialist with Orthopaedic & Spine Center (OSC) in Newport News, Virginia. She joined OSC in September 2024 after completing her year-long surgical foot and ankle fellowship at Desert Foot and Ankle in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Orthopaedic & Spine Center offers specialized orthopaedic and interventional pain management services, including spine care, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, total joint replacement, pain management and workers' compensation injury management. They serve patients throughout the Hampton Roads area. Their physicians have full staff privileges at Coastal Virginia Surgery Center and Mercy Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.