Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (July 13, 2021) — The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology is the top peer-reviewed journal in its field, according to the 2020 impact factor rankings recently published by Clarivate’s Journal Citation Reports (JCR) Web of Science Group.

A journal’s impact factor reflects how often the average article in that journal has been cited in a given time period, which for JCR is two years. JAAD’s 2020 impact factor of 11.527 is a 40% increase over its previous ranking. This places JAAD in the No. 1 position among 89 dermatology journals ranked by JCR.

The journal’s impact factor has continued to steadily increase over the years, and its 2020 ranking reflects the highest so far in the journal’s 41-year history.

“The rising impact factor of our leading clinical journal attests to its relevance in patient care and the quality of the work contributed by our authors,” said board-certified dermatologist Dirk M. Elston, MD, FAAD, editor of JAAD, who credits the growing body of highly relevant research in dermatology with the continuous growth of the impact factor in JAAD and dermatology journals overall.

JAAD is the most widely read dermatology journal in the world, according to Kantar Media. In 2009, the Special Libraries Association named JAAD one of the most 100 influential journals of the past 100 years.

