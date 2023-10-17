Newswise — The United States’ respiratory virus season — which typically lasts from October to April — is making its annual return. The flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection and other respiratory illnesses tend to circulate more in the fall and winter months, which can lead to a surge in hospitalizations.
To help reduce the spread of illnesses this season, Johns Hopkins Medicine experts recommend the following:
- Everyone age 6 months and older should get a flu shot.
- Everyone age 6 months and older should get the new COVID-19 vaccine.
- All healthy infants should receive protection from RSV this year, either through nirsevimab, a new antibody for RSV that the Food and Drug Administration approved in July of this year, or by vaccinating the pregnant parent at 32 to 36 weeks.
- Adults who are over 60 years old or immunocompromised should get the RSV vaccine.
- Maintain good hand hygiene to reduce virus spread.
- Consider wearing a face mask in public, even where it’s not required.
