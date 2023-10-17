Newswise — The United States’ respiratory virus season — which typically lasts from October to April — is making its annual return. The flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection and other respiratory illnesses tend to circulate more in the fall and winter months, which can lead to a surge in hospitalizations.

To help reduce the spread of illnesses this season, Johns Hopkins Medicine experts recommend the following:

Everyone age 6 months and older should get a flu shot.

Everyone age 6 months and older should get the new COVID-19 vaccine.

All healthy infants should receive protection from RSV this year, either through nirsevimab, a new antibody for RSV that the Food and Drug A dministration approved in July of this year, or by vaccinating the pregnant parent at 32 to 36 weeks.

approved in July of this year, or by vaccinating the pregnant parent at 32 to 36 weeks. Adults who are over 60 years old or immunocompromised should get the RSV vaccine.

Maintain good hand hygiene to reduce virus spread.

Consider wearing a face mask in public, even where it’s not required.

Johns Hopkins Medicine experts will be available throughout the 2023–24 flu season for interviews about the epidemiology of this year’s flu virus, as well as to provide important updates about this year’s flu vaccine.

Johns Hopkins Hospital Experts

Media Contact: Maura Kinney, Communication Specialist, Johns Hopkins Medicine, 443-287-2243, [email protected]

Paul Auwaerter, M.D., M.B.A.

Clinical Director, Division of Infectious Diseases, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Panagis Galiatsatos, M.D., M.H.S.

Pulmonary Physician, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Brian Garibaldi, M.D.

Director, Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit

Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Gabor Kelen, M.D.

Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Professor of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Director, Johns Hopkins Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response

Eili Klein, Ph.D., M.A.

Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Sean Leng, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Director, Johns Hopkins Center on Aging and Immune Remodeling

Lisa Maragakis, M.D., M.P.H.

Senior Director of Infection Prevention, Johns Hopkins Health System

Hospital Epidemiologist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Stuart Ray, M.D.

Infectious Diseases Physician, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Shmuel Shoham, M.D.

Infectious Diseases Physician, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Professor of Clinical Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center Experts

Media Contact: Melanie Smith, Marketing Project Coordinator, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, 410-644-0599, [email protected]

Morgan Katz, M.D., M.H.S.

Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Geetika Sood, M.D., Sc.M.

Hospital Epidemiologist, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Mark Sulkowski, M.D.

Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Professor of Medicine and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Trials, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Experts

Media Contact: Kim Polyniak, Communication Manager, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, 443-510-5807, [email protected]

Aaron Milstone, M.D., M.H.S.

Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Associate Hospital Epidemiologist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Pediatric Lead for Infection Prevention, Johns Hopkins Health System

Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

S. Christina Sadreameli, M.D., M.H.S.

Pediatric Pulmonologist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Anna Sick-Samuels, M.D., M.P.H.

Associate Hospital Epidemiologist, The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Howard County General Hospital Experts

Media Contact: Sharon Sopp, Assistant Director of Public Relations and Internal Communications, Howard County General Hospital, 410-740-7646, [email protected]

Mihaela Carter, M.D.

Infectious Diseases Physician, Howard County General Hospital

Benjamin Landrum, M.D.

Section Chief, Medicine/Infectious Diseases, Howard County General Hospital

Sibley Memorial Hospital Experts

Media Contact: Melissa Roos, Director of Communication, Sibley Memorial Hospital, 202-309-4852, [email protected]

Nadia Eltaki, M.D.

Emergency Medicine Physician, Sibley Memorial Hospital

Suburban Hospital Experts

Media Contact: Melissa Roos, Interim Director of Communications, Suburban Hospital, 202-309-4852, [email protected]

Dominique Foulkes, M.D.

Medical Director and Chair of Pediatrics, Suburban Hospital

Barton Leonard, M.D.

Director of the Emergency Department, Suburban Hospital

Instructor of Emergency Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Sarojini Qasba, M.D., M.P.H.

Hospital Epidemiologist and Medical Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship, Suburban Hospital

Hospitalist Physician, Johns Hopkins Community Physicians, Suburban Hospitalist Group

Pediatric Emergency Room Physician, Bethesda Emergency Associates, Suburban Hospital

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Experts

Media Contact: Danielle Caci, Public Relations Manager, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, 727-767-2897, [email protected]



Allison Messina, M.D.

Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

Learn more about influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.