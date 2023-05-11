Osteoporosis — a condition that causes bones to become weak and more susceptible to fracture — affects more than 10 million Americans. It occurs when a person’s body does not properly replenish the components of their bone tissue.

Women are at higher risk for the disease, though men can develop it, too. According to the U.S.-based Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, up to half of all women age 50 and older will break a bone due to osteoporosis, and as many as a quarter of men age 50 and older will do the same.

May is National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month. Johns Hopkins Medicine experts who specialize in osteoporosis are available to speak with reporters about how to prevent osteoporosis — and how people who already have it can reduce their risk of a bone fracture. Please reach out to our designated media contacts if you are interested in covering this issue.

Osteoporosis Experts

Suzanne Jan De Beur, M.D.

Physician, Johns Hopkins Metabolic Bone and Osteoporosis Center

Past President, American Society for Bone and Mineral Research

Deputy Director, Johns Hopkins Institute for Clinical and Translational Research

Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Han Na Kim, M.D.

Physician, Johns Hopkins Metabolic Bone and Osteoporosis Center

Clinical Associate, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Kendall F. Moseley, M.D.

Physician and Medical Director, Johns Hopkins Metabolic Bone and Osteoporosis Center

Clinical Director, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Co-director, Johns Hopkins Multidisciplinary Parathyroid Clinic

Associate Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Leen Wehbeh, M.D.