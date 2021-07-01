Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Bernard (Bernie) W. Chang, M.D., Director of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Mercy Medical Center, and head of The Breast Reconstruction and Restoration Center at Mercy, and Craig A. Vander Kolk, M.D., Director, Cosmetic Medicine and Surgery, and Associate Director, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, have been named among “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2021” by Newsweek. Newsweek, a premier news magazine and website providing important news stories to readers worldwide for more than 80 years, partnered with Statista, Inc., the global market and research customer data firm, to find America’s Best Plastic Surgeons.

“I’m very honored to be named to this prestigious list. It’s an achievement made possible with the support and skill of the my colleagues in plastic and reconstructive surgery, and The Weinberg Center for Women’s Health and Medicine at Mercy,” Dr. Chang said. Dr. Chang was ranked 20th out of 200 plastic surgeons nationwide for his skill in breast augmentation.

Surgeons were ranked in four categories: Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Facelift and Rhinoplasty. More than 3,000 plastic surgeons were invited to take part in a national survey to recommend the best in their state as well as across the U.S. In total, 387 individual physicians were ranked, with some being recognized for more than one procedure.

“To be named among the top plastic surgeons in the nation is a wonderful tribute, and it is extremely gratifying to be recognized by one’s peers,” Dr. Vander Kolk said.

Participants to differentiate between several key variables, including quality of surgery preparation (e.g., consultation with doctor, information); quality of surgical procedure (e.g, complications); quality of follow-up care (e.g., follow-up checks); and quality of surgical outcomes (e.g., desired outcome of procedures). Board certified in Plastic Surgery and General Surgery, Dr. Chang pioneered and advanced surgical treatment options like DIEP flap surgery for breast reconstruction. Dr. Chang, who also serves as Assistant Director of The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy, works closely with Mercy’s breast surgical team to provide seamless care for women who choose immediate breast reconstruction after breast surgery.

Dr. Chang has performed DIEP flap breast reconstruction surgery for decades and his leadership is widely known. DIEP flap breast reconstruction surgery is one of the most widely performed breast shaping options for women. Dr. Chang is also skilled in other microsurgical flap procedures including:

Dr. Bernie Chang’s surgical expertise attracts surgical fellows from across the nation to train in the renowned Fellowship Program at Mercy in breast reconstruction and surgical flap treatment options.

In addition to his skill in breast reconstruction, Dr. Bernie Chang provides experience in plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine procedures. Dr. Chang offers women and men cosmetic surgery for rejuvenation of the face, body and breasts.

As Director of Cosmetic Medicine and Surgery and Associate Director of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Mercy in Baltimore, Dr. Vander Kolk, applies his top rated skills and clinical expertise in reconstructive surgery, particularly facial surgery, cosmetic medicine and plastic surgery. Working with Drs. Bernard Chang and Brendan Collins, he helps women choose procedures and treatment options that help them gain or regain their confidence in themselves.

Board certified in plastic surgery, Dr. Vander Kolk offers general cosmetic medicine treatment options, plastic surgery procedures and specialized care for:

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy in downtown Baltimore, MD, Mercy Medical Center is a Catholic, university-affiliated teaching hospital with a national reputation for women’s health care. For more information, visit Mercy at www.mdmercy.com and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter.