Newswise — New York, NY (October 1, 2021) – The Mount Sinai Hospital has been named the No. 1 hospital in specialty care in New York State and one of the top 5 medical centers in the world for gastroenterology, cardiology, and cardiac surgery in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2022” list.

The annual list ranks the top 250 hospitals for cardiology and oncology, the top 150 for cardiac surgery and pediatrics, and the top 125 each in endocrinology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, neurology, neurosurgery, and pulmonology. The Mount Sinai Hospital received top honors in 10 specialties overall.

This is the second year in a row that The Mount Sinai Hospital was assessed in Newsweek’s annual medical specialty survey and ranked among the top in the world in the following disciplines: gastroenterology (No. 3 worldwide), cardiology (No. 4), cardiac surgery (No. 4), pulmonology (No. 6), neurosurgery (No. 8), neurology (No. 11), oncology (No. 22), pediatrics (No. 23), orthopedics (No. 25), and endocrinology (No. 29).

“We are extremely proud of our outstanding medical teams that make this award possible,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Health System. “To receive this distinction by a global audience is a great honor. This ranking reflects a commitment to providing equitable, high-quality care to our patients and underscores Mount Sinai’s relentless pursuit of knowledge, understanding, and answers to the world’s most complex health problems. We do this in service of each patient and family we treat and care for, as well as the millions of families and communities around the globe through research collaborations that advance understanding of health and the human condition.”

“This honor is a testament to the compassion and dedication of our entire staff, who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional care to our patients. I am deeply proud of every member of our community. From our operations and support teams to our physicians and nurses, everyone has made this global recognition possible,” says David L. Reich, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Mount Sinai Hospital. “This has been a challenging year for our community, but our team continues to respond by making world-leading advances in science that improved clinical care.”

According to Newsweek, these rankings are provided to help patients and their loved ones “know which hospitals or state-of-the-art facilities have the most accomplished physicians and offer the highest level of care.” Developed in partnership with global data research firm Statista Inc., Newsweek invited over 40,000 medical experts (medical doctors, health care professionals, hospital managers, and directors) in more than 20 countries to an online survey. Participants were asked to recommend and rank hospitals based on their expertise in one primary medical field and were able to choose an optional secondary area of expertise. Results were compiled, weighted, ranked, and then validated by an international board of experts.

The Mount Sinai Hospital is the flagship hospital of the Mount Sinai Health System, one of the nation’s leading health care systems, comprising eight hospitals, an award-winning medical and graduate school, and a large network of ambulatory centers and practices.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

