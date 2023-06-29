Newswise — EDISON, NJ (JUNE 28, 2023) – Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center has been recognized as one of America’s Best Cancer Hospitals 2023 by Newsweek. John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #1 in NJ and recognized as a top 75 cancer hospital in the country. John Theurer Cancer Center is part of the NCI-designated Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University.

For the first time, Newsweek is ranking America's Best Cancer Hospitals 2023 with the hopes that this honor will provide information and insights to help their readers find the best cancer hospitals across the country.

The America’s Best Cancer Hospitals ranking is a comprehensive resource for informed health care decision-making. The list is based on the results of a national online survey of health care professionals and hospital managers, patient surveys and hospital quality metrics and also includes which hospitals or medical centers have state-of-the-art facilities and the most knowledgeable, accomplished physicians. According to Newsweek, the goal of this new list is to provide their readers with access to the best diagnosticians, the highest level of care and the most effective treatments.

In 2023, John Theurer Cancer Center expanded its footprint across New Jersey with the goal of providing close-to-home access to leading-edge cancer care services for more patients. Through this expansion, John Theurer Cancer Center experts now provide specialized care to patients at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Mountainside Medical Center, Tom’s River Regional Cancer Center, and the Cancer Center at Totowa in partnership with St. Joseph’s Health.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the number one-ranked cancer center in New Jersey and among the leading cancer centers in the country,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our innovative and comprehensive care includes one of the largest Bone Marrow Transplant programs in the U.S., more than 1,000 clinical trials and the only pediatric bone marrow transplant program in New Jersey.’’

“We are proud that the John Theuer Cancer Center has been recognized as the premier cancer program in New Jersey, as well as one of the Best Cancer Hospitals in the nation,” says Andre Goy, MD, MS, Physician-in-Chief for Oncology at Hackensack Meridian Health and Chair and Chief Physician Officer of the John Theurer Cancer Center. “This achievement in just over three decades is based on our highly subspecialized cancer care expertise, leading-edge in cancer research and molecular diagnostics and for being a global leader in blood cancers, cell therapy and immunotherapy. We are very grateful to the community and our peers for choosing us among the multitude of US oncology programs.”

“John Theurer Cancer Center has earned numerous distinctions — including being one of the nation’s largest bone marrow transplantation programs, home to New Jersey’s largest Phase I, first-in-human clinical trial program, and a pioneer in the use of CAR-T cell therapy,” says Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive of Hackensack University Medical Center and president of the Northern Region for Hackensack Meridian Health.

“Through our recent expansions across New Jersey’s communities, John Theurer Cancer Center’s experts are working everyday to advance the field of cancer care and offer life-saving treatment closer to where patients live and work.”

About John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is recognized as one of New Jersey's premier cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report. With expanded access to John Theurer Cancer Center experts now available at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Mountainside Medical Center, Tom’s River Regional Cancer Center, and the Cancer Center at Totowa in partnership with St. Joseph’s Health, John Theurer Cancer Center is the largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screening, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 16 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. John Theurer Cancer Center is part of the NCI-designated Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University. Housed within a 781-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. The center recently expanded to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, serving patients in southern New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania. Toms River Regional Cancer Center and Saint Joseph's Health are affiliated with the cancer center. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org.