The research adds weight to the idea humans are smarter eaters than previously thought and shows people ‘right size’ portions of high-calorie foods.

The study, to be published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (to publish 00:01 BST Monday 13 June), is especially significant as it challenges a common view among researchers that people are apt to over consume high-energy foods.

Remarkably, the results indicated a degree of ‘nutritional intelligence’ whereby humans managed to adjust the amount they consumed of high-energy density options.

“For years we’ve believed that humans mindlessly overeat energy-rich meals. Remarkably, this study indicates a degree of nutritional intelligence whereby humans manage to adjust the amount they consume of high-energy density options,” said lead author Annika Flynn, Doctoral Researcher in Nutrition and Behaviour at the University of Bristol.

Thursday, June 9, 2022

11:00AM – 12:00PM EST

Researchers will discuss their findings in an expert panel.

Media, register to attend here

Panelists:

Prof. Jeff Brunstrom, PhD, Professor of Experimental Psychology, School of Psychological Science at Bristol Neuroscience

Annika N Flynn, Doctoral Researcher in Nutrition and Behavior at the University of Bristol, lead author of the paper.

Media, register to attend here