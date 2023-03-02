What: What can we expect from AI and Chatbots in the next few years? A Newswise Live Event

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 1 PM to 2 PM EST

Who: Expert Panelists include:

Sercan Ozcan, Reader (Associate Professor) in Innovation & Technology Management at the University of Portsmouth

Jim Samuel, Associate Professor of Practice and Executive Director, Master of Public Informatics at the Bloustein School, Rutgers-New Brunswick

Alan Dennis, Professor of Information Systems and the John T. Chambers Chair of Internet Systems in the Kelley School of Business at IU Bloomington

Details: Artificial intelligence news has escalated considerably in the last few months with the roll-out of Microsoft's Bing Chatbot and the popularity of large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT. Popular social media app Snapchat has launched its chatbot called "My AI," using the latest version of ChatGPT. Newswise Live is hosting a live expert panel on what to expect from AI in the near future, its impact on journalism, and the corporate race for AI dominance (Google vs. Microsoft, etc.). Panelists will discuss what we can expect from AI and Chatbots in the next three years.

