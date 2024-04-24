Newswise — What is “consulting”? What should you do to start this career? Let’s find out more with NewWave Consulting, a simulation consulting firm by Chulalongkorn University students, which aims to offer students a platform to learn more about the work of business consultants. Students also get to apply their knowledge and skills in actual jobs with SMEs in Thailand as well as prepare for a consulting career after their graduation.

NewWave Consulting was established by Miss Rawiporn Tangkunnasombat, a student at the Faculty of Communication Arts, Chulalongkorn University, on June 18, 2023, during the summer break of her first year. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pavel Slutskiy, Communication Management (International Program), Faculty of Communication Arts, Chulalongkorn University, serves as the advisor. The goal of NewWave Consulting is to create a space for students who are interested in consulting as a career to apply their knowledge and practice business consulting to gain real experience before seeking employment in this profession. The project will also help small businesses in Thailand to grow with the help of students who are passionate about business development.

NewWave Consulting welcomes all Chulalongkorn students regardless of the faculty they are affiliated with and year they are in. The selection process to find new members with talent and enthusiasm to develop themselves in the field of business consulting aligns with the mission to “allow its members to professionally engage in the promotion of business opportunities so that they may serve as a driving force behind a company’s growth in Thailand’s SMEs industry, and to enhance the professional skills and experience for its members.”

The Main Objectives of NewWave Consulting

– To provide a space for students who are interested in consulting to try on real projects and gain work experience before applying for a job at a consulting firm in the future

– To create new experiences that are different from regular Business Case competitions as participants get to work as analysts and find opportunities in business, put ideas into practice and make real changes for the business

– To be a part of the community where students can exchange their perspectives with others who are also interested in consulting as a career and gain knowledge directly from entrepreneurs

How Does NewWave Work?

NewWave’s work model includes Coaching, Client, and Mentoring.

Coaching

NewWave offers a 6-week consulting course that covers important frameworks taught by experienced and skilled consultants from leading companies. The course aims to equip students with the necessary skills to kickstart their consulting career.

Client

Students are given the opportunity to apply their knowledge through consultation with actual companies. Students can take part in every step of real consulting work, from conversing with entrepreneurs or company’s representatives to providing counsel and suggesting practices that meets the needs of the business with the goal to “fully support business development.”

Mentoring

For any newbies, there is no need to worry. All you need is passion to learn because NewWave arranges for consultants at leading firms to listen in on the members’ pitching and give suggestions while working on cases.

Past Successes of NewWave Consulting

Consulting in collaboration with FastWork executives to upgrade “J Aoi,” a somtum shop in Bantadthong

Mr. CK Cheong, CEO of a famous platform that conducts business matching for freelancers and entrepreneurs and a content creator with over 810.1K followers on TikTok, gave the NewWave Consulting team a chance to join the project to develop the personal branding of “J Aoi Restaurant” or “J Aoi ‘Red Table’ Somtum.” The project involved helping with menu design, food photos, decorations, and staff uniform, and creating the shop’s social media with online content that conveys brand identity to gain more widespread recognition. For this project, SCB (the first financial institution to provide financial services to individuals, business customers and large corporate customers) and said platform sponsor all the promotional and renovation costs.

Thailand’s first Aromatic Slidebalm and the expansion of customer base

NewWave Consulting was tasked with expanding the market for a famous balm to teenagers and Chinese customers, both within and outside the country. The brand is the first in Thailand to use modern slidebalm packaging and generates 300,000 baht per month in revenue, mainly through online marketing on social media. The product is now being exported overseas such as China through the number one online shopping website where businesses and customers from around the world converge.

Branding enhancement for premium gelato

Molto is a famous premium gelato ice cream brand with a variety of flavors, which has created its presence through online channels. NewWave Consulting had the opportunity to talk with Mr. Trisanu Khomnopas, the brand owner, and his team with the goal of furthering the brand’s intriguing story and providing new perspectives to increase sales, expand the customer base, and increase brand awareness.

Increasing income for comprehensive wholesale business

A famous comprehensive wholesale distribution center allowed the NewWave Consulting team to survey 3 branches to research and develop areas that can generate income for tenants and increase customer convenience in the store. The challenging goal is to double the company’s annual revenue within 2-3 years.

Community Partner with Makathon 2023

MAKATHON 2023 was a competition to find the best Retail-Tech innovations to enhance customer experience and connect entrepreneurs across Thailand, organized by Makro, in collaboration with CareerVisa, for prizes worth 190,000 baht in total. NewWave Consulting was a community partner, publicizing the event and opportunities for students and those who were interested. The team also attended the “Final Pitch” where the winners of the final round of the competition were announced.

NewWave Consulting encourages everyone who is interested in consulting to join the team and find out what consulting is, how it is done, and what to expect. They will also get to try their hands with real consulting with real businesses with support and a chance to learn from real entrepreneurs. Let’s build your way and open the doors to a consulting career.

