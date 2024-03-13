Newswise — The evolution of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) has led to the adoption of dual-frequency multiplexing techniques, which combine multiple signals into a single wideband multiplexed signal (WMS). Despite their potential for improving GNSS ranging precision, existing tracking methods have not fully capitalized on this advantage.



On a recently published study (DOI: 10.1186/s43020-023-00125-2) in the journal Satellite Navigation, researchers from Tsinghua University have introduced a transformative Dual-assisted Multi-component Tracking (DMT) method, poised to redefine satellite navigation accuracy. By innovatively employing wideband multiplexed signals, the DMT technique leverages the full spectrum of GNSS signals more effectively than ever before.



Traditional GNSS tracking methods have struggled to harness the full potential of dual-frequency multiplexed signals, primarily used to improve signal robustness and accuracy. The DMT technique, developed by researchers at Tsinghua University, marks a significant advancement for WMS high-precision tracking by developing a comprehensive analysis method that extends the Root Mean Square Bandwidth (RMSB). This approach takes full advantage of the spectrum separation and multi-component characteristics inherent in WMS, enabling more efficient use of signal components for tracking. By employing a dual-assisted structure, the DMT method enhances the tracking accuracy of both lower and upper sub-band components, leading to significant improvements in signal processing. This includes reduced tracking jitters and increased ranging precision, essential for applications demanding high reliability and exactitude in positioning, navigation, and timing.



Dr. Zheng Yao, the study's lead author from Tsinghua University, states, "Our Dual-assisted Multi-component Tracking technique represents a significant leap forward in satellite navigation technology. By fully utilizing the components of WMS, we achieve unparalleled tracking and ranging precision."



The DMT technique revolutionizes GNSS accuracy, harnessing wideband signals to minimize tracking jitter and elevate ranging precision. This leap in satellite navigation benefits industries needing dependable, precise positioning and timing, setting a new standard for technological and industrial applications reliant on GNSS.

###

References

DOI

10.1186/s43020-023-00125-2

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1186/s43020-023-00125-2

Funding information

This work is supported by National Natural Science Foundation of China, under Grant No. 42274018, and National Key Research and Development Program of China under Grant No. 2021YFA0716600.

About Satellite Navigation

Satellite Navigation (E-ISSN: 2662-1363; ISSN: 2662-9291) is the official journal of Aerospace Information Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The aims is to report innovative ideas, new results or progress on the theoretical techniques and applications of satellite navigation. The journal welcomes original articles, reviews and commentaries.