Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Feb. 2, 2024) -- Nicolas Musi, MD, studies a spectrum of age-related disorders that can impact a healthy lifespan. His acclaimed work has earned him an appointment as inaugural holder of the Kathi and Gary Cypres Chair in Diabetes Research.

Musi joined Cedars-Sinai in 2022 as director of the Division of Endocrinology—Diabetes and Metabolism, director of the Diabetes and Aging Center, and vice chair of Translational Research. He is a sought-after reviewer of high-level scientific publications and an elected member of the Academy for Health & Lifespan Research, an organization of leading scientists and clinicians working toward breakthroughs in the study of factors determining a healthy course of life.

His research team explores mechanisms underlying common metabolic and age-associated conditions, including diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. In one pivotal clinical trial, Musi’s research team is testing whether removing senescent, or biologically aging, cells that accumulate in our bodies as we age, leads to improvements in glucose (sugar) metabolism and physical function.

“We are at the forefront of the development and testing of interventions to improve metabolic outcomes and promote healthy aging,” Musi said. “I sincerely thank the Cypres family for this vital support that enables us to open new avenues of investigation in critical areas that address challenges faced by patients with diabetes. This new source of funding will also elevate the education and training of young scientists who will continue our mission to advance diabetes research for years to come.”

Kathi and Gary Cypres are longtime supporters of Cedars-Sinai, with Mrs. Cypres formerly serving on the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors and, over the years, remaining committed to volunteer work. Mr. Cypres spent his career in the finance and travel industries and founded the former Sports Museum of Los Angeles, believed to have contained the largest private collection of sports memorabilia in the world. In addition to the Cypres family’s numerous contributions to Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors campaigns, they also lent rare sports memorabilia posters for the medical center’s special exhibit, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game, 100+ Years of Baseball Movies & Entertainment.”

“Kathi and Gary Cypres are stellar examples of how visionary support and shared intention contribute to scientific advancement,” said Arthur J. Ochoa, JD, senior vice president of Advancement and chief advancement officer for Cedars-Sinai. “Everyone here at Cedars-Sinai is immensely appreciative of their incredible philanthropy and how their generosity galvanizes our critical research in this specialized field of medicine.”

Read more from the Cedars-Sinai Newsroom: COVID-19 Infection Increases Diabetes Risk