Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – In time for Halloween, Loyola University Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurses helped their tiny patients celebrate their first Halloween with handmade costumes. This sweet Halloween tradition started at Loyola more than 35 years ago.

Every year the NICU team designs and builds costumes by hand for the infants of the NICU. This year's babies channeled the power of the dark side, dressed up as a wide range of Disney villains from popular films.

The Halloween event creates a festive, fun environment in a place that can feel frightening for parents and loved ones. Loyola's nurses are committed to helping families feel at home as they care for their little ones.

"Everyone looks forward to this day," said Kaitlyn Cicenas, RN, one of the nurses who helped coordinate the event. "It gets everyone involved including the doctors, the nurses, the respiratory therapists, even other people in the hospital. It makes everyone so happy. And it truly makes this more than just a job for us. It's our passion and our love."

Photos of these adorable villains-in-training are available at this link.