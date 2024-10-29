Newswise — The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) presented its Leonardo da Vinci Award in Health and Science to National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Monica M. Bertagnolli Saturday at the 49th annual NIAF gala in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Bertagnolli is the 17th Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), making history as the first surgeon and only the second woman to hold this prestigious position. With a career dedicated to advancing clinical oncology, she has been prominent in transforming the understanding and treatment of cancer. Prior to her role at NIH, Dr. Bertagnolli served as the Director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and held various positions at Harvard Medical School, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the American Cancer Society.

The award was presented by NIAF board member Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Director and Founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) and Professor at Temple University.

“This award recognizes Dr. Bertagnolli for her dedication, service, and leadership in the medical field,” Giordano says. “She exemplifies the contribution of Italians and Italian Americans continuing in the tradition of Leonardo da Vinci, working for the benefit of all mankind today.”

