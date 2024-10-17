Residence in redlined census tracts during pregnancy was associated with higher exposure to PM2.5 and lower birth weight in a recent study funded by the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program. Redlining is the historical practice of designating certain neighborhoods, often where minority groups lived, as risky investments for lenders. Additionally, living in ungraded census tracts was linked to elevated PM2.5 exposure, lower birth weight, and increased odds of low birth weight. These findings underscore the complex nature of structural racism, suggesting that factors beyond redlining may contribute to ongoing inequalities in health outcomes. Further research is needed to explore these dynamics and their implications for maternal and infant health. Read the research summary here.