Newswise — Nine new studies powered by the IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight) will be presented this week at the 128th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Launched in 2014, the IRIS Registry is the nation's first and largest comprehensive eye disease registry. It currently includes data from over 78.9 million patients.

Research to be featured include:

In Person and On Demand Presentations

Complications After Penetrating Keratoplasty. Results show high complication rate following corneal transplant surgery in patients under age 18. Session PA016. Lyvia Zhang, DO.

Geographic Disparities in Glaucoma Surgical Care. Analysis suggests patients living in rural areas had less access to surgical glaucoma care compared with their urban counterparts. Session: PO077. Anagha Lokhande, BA.

Risk Factors for Rapid Increase in Cup-to-Disc Ratio. Risk factors identified in this study include age, race, being on Medicaid, smoking, intraocular pressure (IOP), visual impairment, and lapses in follow-up. Session: PO078. Andrew Williams, MD.

Outcomes of Vitrectomy for Floaters. An analysis of the frequency and side effects of floaterectomy. Session: PO033. Lawrence Chan, MD.

Nerve Growth Factor Treatment for Neurotrophic Keratopathy. Patients treated with nerve growth factor experience improved vision, regardless of disease severity. Session Asmaa Zidan, MD.

On Demand Posters

IOP Changes Following Stand-Alone Phacoemulsification Resulting in Retained Lens Fragments . IOP spike following cataract surgery complicated by retained lens fragments is more likely in males or patients with higher baseline IOP. Session Adam Rothman, MD.

Reduction in IOP After Switching to Latanoprostene Bunod. Patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension experienced a decrease in IOP after switching to latanoprostene bunod Session PO339. Constance Okeke, MD.

Patients With Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Lost To Follow-Up. Patients who fail to show up for recommended follow-up examinations were more likely to develop new diabetic retinopathy complications, including macular edema and vitreous hemorrhage. Session PO595. Rahul Khurana, MD.

Anti-VEGF Intravitreal Injections for Non–FDA Approved Indications. More than 20 percent of patients receiving anti-VEGF injections were treated for non-FDA approved indications, including retinal neovascularization, cystoid macular degeneration and retinal edema. Session PO638. Scott Friedman, MD.

