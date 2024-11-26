Newswise — November 19, 2024 — UM joins top universities from around the world that made the influential 2024 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects. Nine UM subjects now rank in Canada’s top 10 in their respective fields, up from five in 2023, with three subjects on national top five lists, up from one last year.

One UM subject, Food science and technology, also broke the global top 100 this year, a significant achievement. ShanghaiRanking annually evaluates more than 5,000 universities worldwide and includes the University of Manitoba as one of 1,900 universities from across 104 countries on its top-ranked list.

Placing 45th worldwide, Food science and technology moves up from last year’s 101-150 placement. The subject ranks second in Canada, up from sixth last year, and is UM’s highest subject ranking nationally and globally.

It is one of three UM subjects that rank in the national top five. Dentistry and oral sciences, along with biological sciences (up from 14th last year), both rank fifth nationally and in the top 101-150 globally.

“We are delighted by our increased rankings due to the impressive performance of UM researchers, with one UM subject now ranking in the global top 100, and virtually doubling UM subjects in the national top 10 and top five,” says Vice-President (Research and international) Dr. Mario Pinto.

Other UM subjects on national top 10 lists include: human biological sciences and agricultural sciences, both ranking seventh (up from 11th and 12th, respectively); nursing, pharmacy and oceanography, all ranking at ninth; and telecommunications engineering, which broke this year’s top 10 (up from 12th in 2023).

Several subjects place just outside of the top ten. Both math and public health rank eleventh nationally, with public health up from thirteenth last year. Atmospheric science and clinical medicine both rank thirteenth.

The global list evaluates 55 subjects; ranking factors include research output, research influence, international collaboration, research quality and international academic awards.

Rankings: UM research excellence and impact

Vice-President (Research and international) Dr. Mario Pinto notes that increasing UM rankings is identified as a goal of the new Strategic Research Plan, launched earlier this year. Change through Research highlights how UM researchers are bringing creative solutions to local and global challenges, resulting in greater positive impact and increased external profile.

“These new rankings in the 2024 report speak to the commitment to research excellence at UM and reflect our strategic focus on measuring success and increasing external recognition,” Pinto says.

Through UM’s many academic and research-intensive programs, our researchers and student-researchers are having an indelible impact on our world, tackling complex problems such as infectious diseases, Arctic research, climate change, global public health, human rights, social justice and sustainability.

As Manitoba’s largest and most research-intensive university, UM offers more than 100 programs of study, the most of any post-secondary institution in Manitoba. The quality, diversity and breadth of UM programs make it a competitive option nationally and internationally.

Research at the University of Manitoba is partially supported by funding from the Government of Canada Research Support Fund.