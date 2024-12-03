Newswise — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the Arkansas Research Alliance (ARA) are proud to announce that Dr. Nitin Agarwal, the Maulden-Entergy Chair and Donaghey Distinguished Professor of Information Science at UA Little Rock and an ARA Fellow, has been named to a pivotal working group launched by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders tasked with exploring the safe and effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) within Arkansas state government.

“It’s a privilege to contribute to such a pivotal initiative,” Agarwal remarked. “Artificial intelligence holds immense potential to drive innovation and economic growth, but it also presents complex challenges. By working together, we can establish Arkansas as a leader in the responsible and forward-thinking adoption of AI technologies, setting a benchmark for the nation and the world.”

Agarwal is a member of the AI & Analytics Center of Excellence (AI CoE), chaired by Arkansas Chief Data Officer Robert McGough, which was established as a subcommittee of the Data and Transparency Panel in June. The group will meet for one year to develop policies, guidelines, and best practices for the ethical and effective use of AI within state government.

“Nitin works in a global theater of operations through agencies like the U.S. Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and NATO,” said Bryan J. Barnhouse, president and CEO of Arkansas Research Alliance, “His contributions to protecting our nation’s ‘digital space’ makes him a perfect fit for the Governor’s AI Task Force and applying his expertise at home in Arkansas.”

Additionally, the working group will evaluate pilot projects, such as unemployment insurance fraud detection and recidivism reduction, to craft safe implementation practices. The AI CoE will make their first report to Gov. Sanders in December on the projects’ impact on efficiency, cost savings, and economic development.

“AI is already transforming the face of business in America, and Arkansas’ state government can’t get caught flat-footed,” Gov. Sanders said in a press release. “As we work to find efficiencies within state government, AI can play a role, with appropriate guardrails, in improving our level of service to Arkansans while keeping costs low. At the same time, we must prevent the misuse of AI to protect Arkansans. This working group will build the knowledge base we need to achieve those goals safely.”

Agarwal will collaborate with experts from various sectors to develop recommendations for the ethical and secure deployment of AI technologies in state operations. This initiative, part of a statewide effort to harness the potential of AI while addressing its risks, aims to guide policymakers on integrating AI in ways that enhance efficiency and innovation without compromising safety or privacy.

“As AI becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, the need for robust privacy protections and ethical considerations in AI policy development is more critical than ever,” Agarwal said. “AI systems often rely on vast amounts of personal data, raising significant concerns about data security, consent, and misuse. Without clear ethical guidelines, these technologies risk perpetuating biases, violating individual rights, and eroding public trust.”

Agarwal emphasized that integrating privacy and ethics into AI policy is essential to ensuring that technological innovation aligns with core values like fairness, accountability, and transparency. This perspective underscores the importance of balancing progress in AI with the responsibility to safeguard societal trust and equity.

“Such policies must address issues like data ownership, algorithmic accountability, and the equitable distribution of AI benefits,” Agarwal said. “By embedding these principles into the foundation of AI governance, we can create systems that serve society responsibly, respect individual rights, and build public confidence in this transformative technology.”

Agarwal brings a wealth of expertise to the table. He is an internationally renowned researcher whose pioneering work in the social computing discipline has significantly advanced this fledgling area and helped open many doors for innovation for the scientific community. He studies (deviant) behaviors, (mis/dis)information and influence campaigns, group dynamics, influence, trust, collective action, social-cyber forensics, health informatics, data mining, machine learning, AI, and privacy.

Since joining UA Little Rock in 2009, Agarwal has brought in more than $20 million in funding for UA Little Rock from sponsors like the U.S. Army Research Office, U.S. Office of Naval Research, U.S. Air Force Research Lab, U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, U.S. National Science Foundation, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

At UA Little Rock, Agarwal created the Collaboratorium for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies (COSMOS), which was designated as a research center by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education in 2020. COSMOS has produced three dozen projects, published 11 books and more than 300 publications, and three important tools: Blogtrackers, VTracker, and Focal Structure Analysis. COSMOS has assisted the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office track scams and disinformation related to COVID-19 that led to the development of COVID-19 Misinformation Tracker.

Agarwal’s research aims to make our online and digital environments safer by combating adversarial or malicious use of AI and shoring up our nation’s cognitive defense and security apparatus. His research further examines the impact of AI and algorithms on society and marginalized communities – particularly algorithmic bias and polarization.

“AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace, requiring a proactive and forward-thinking approach to policy development,” Agarwal said. “We must craft an effective AI policy framework that addresses emerging challenges while unlocking its vast potential in critical areas such as public safety, government applications, education and workforce development, and fostering public trust, literacy, and transparency.”

The initiative reflects Arkansas’s commitment to staying ahead of technological advancements while safeguarding the public’s trust. Agarwal’s involvement highlights UA Little Rock’s role in contributing to critical state and national conversations on technology and governance.