Newswise — The Rutgers-NYU Center for Asian Health Promotion and Equity (CAHPE), the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities-funded research center within Rutgers Health, developed two policy briefs outlining recommendations for bettering health inequities among Asian Americans.

The briefs outline health issues facing Asians and propose policy solutions, including increasing funding for mental health services in Asian American communities, prioritizing the development of culturally relevant services such as translated health materials, and fostering partnerships within the healthcare system and among other organizations to support professional training and community engagement.

“Asian Americans face a number of pressing health challenges including a lack of funding and access to mental health care, as well as lack of culturally-tailored healthcare services,” says Soko Setoguchi, professor of medicine and epidemiology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Rutgers School of Public Health and CAHPE’s lead co-principal investigator. “To promote health equity for Asian Americans, our center works closely with community members to identify their health concerns and share research-based, actionable ideas with legislators and decision-makers.”

The policy briefs were developed through community-engaged work with Asian community leaders who serve on CAHPE’s Community Advisory Board and were supported by CAHPE researchers including Sunanda Gaur of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Aparna Kalbag and Setoguchi of Rutgers Health, Bei Wu of the Rory Meyers College of Nursing at New York University, Emerson Ea of the Department of Nursing in the School of Professional Studies at New York City College of Technology at the City University of New York, Keith Chan of the Silberman School of Social Work at Hunter College at the City University of New York, along with the center’s diverse community partners.

Click to read policy briefs:

Spotlight on Health Equity: Addressing the Mental Health of Asian Americans Across the Lifespan

Spotlight on Health Equity: The Need for Culturally Tailored Approaches for Asian American Communities