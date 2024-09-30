Newswise — Experts at New Jersey Poison Center based at Rutgers University are available to discuss reports of severe illness potentially associated with consuming Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones and gummies.

These products are marketed for “microdosing” and contain a blend of mushrooms that do not include magic mushrooms (psilocybin) or other hallucinogenic mushrooms. Products containing psychoactive compounds, such as mushroom extracts, are increasing in availability, and might contain undisclosed ingredients, including illicit substances, or potentially harmful contaminants that are not approved for use in food.

As of September 26, 2024, poison centers nationwide have received 198 reports of exposure, including 108 cases with more severe illness. Of the 108 cases with more severe illness, 91 sought medical attention after consuming Diamond Shruumz brand products, which have since been recalled, and 55 cases resulted in hospitalization. Two potentially associated deaths have been reported that are pending further investigation.

The following quotes are available for pick up:

“The current outbreak of severe illness associated with these branded products highlights an important safety concern regarding over-the-counter products sold as dietary supplements,” said Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

“Although supplements may contain natural ingredients, consumers should be aware that the FDA does not approve them for safety or effectiveness before being sold,” said Bruce Ruck, managing director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “Dietary supplements can potentially cause adverse effects, including severe illness.”