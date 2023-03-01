FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 1, 2023

Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — For Adam Adler, M.D., FAAOS, a day in the operating room is often filled with bad breaks.

Accident victims in our region will find themselves under the care of Dr. Adler, an orthopaedic traumatologist with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, which works in affiliation with University Medical Center of El Paso. UMC’s Level I trauma center is one of only 198 in the nation.

“I see patients on the worst day of their lives,” said Dr. Adler. “We’re it. We have the only Level I trauma center for 250 miles.” For many of his patients, a four-hour ambulance trip to the nearest Level I center in Lubbock, Albuquerque or Tucson would be a daunting prospect.

Outside of TTP El Paso, there are no other orthopaedic traumatologists (specialists trained in orthopaedic trauma) within a 250-mile radius of El Paso. Colleagues from Big Bend, Texas, to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, regularly refer challenging cases involving fracture-related complications, deformities and hardware implant problems to Dr. Adler and his team.

Dr. Adler is also an associate professor with the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation with the Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. TTP El Paso is the medical practice of the Foster School of Medicine.

Last year TTP El Paso’s orthopaedic specialists handled more than 20,000 patient visits and performed over 2,500 procedures. The department’s residency program with William Beaumont Army Medical Center is the only dual civilian/military training program in the U.S.

TTP El Paso’s proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border allows its specialists to consult on many difficult and unique cases within a three-state region. This includes treating high-impact injuries sustained from falling off a border wall — an injury rarely seen in other parts of the U.S.

Still, handling these complex trauma cases can contribute keen insight when treating routine orthopaedic cases.

TTP El Paso offers a wide range of orthopaedic services, ranging from foot disorders to hand surgeries to hip injuries to neuromuscular conditions in both adults and children. They even treat athletes — both seasoned professionals and weekend warriors. One surgeon, Dr. Evan Corning, serves as a team physician to the El Paso Locomotive FC.

State-of-the-art facilities and technology, combined with its commitment to patient-centered care, make TTP El Paso’s orthopaedic specialists the premier choice for all orthopaedic and rehabilitation needs.

“There are only so many in our Borderplex capable of handling these surgeries, and they’re either with or associated with TTUHSC El Paso and TTP El Paso,” remarked Dr. Adler. “And we’re training the next generation to address the critical doctor shortage in West Texas, especially the growing demand for bilingual care. Our residents are more than capable of treating these complex injuries going forward.”

With a growing caseload, Dr. Adler sees recruitment as his next priority. Being a part of TTUHSC El Paso means that he can recruit future health care change agents familiar with the community and its health care access needs.

