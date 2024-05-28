Newswise — Analysis of data from a large and diverse sample from the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes Cohort suggests that maternal exposure to synthetic oxytocin (sOT) during childbirth was not associated with an increased risk for ADHD or autism spectrum disorder in offspring. Associations did not differ by sex. Unexpectedly, sOT was associated with lower ADHD risk among children born to mothers with pre-pregnancy obesity.

The study also found that 48% of laboring mothers received sOT. Researchers saw slightly higher usage of sOT in mothers with pre-pregnancy obesity.

Read a research summary about this study here.